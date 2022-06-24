Printing Industry Leaders Announce Direct to Object Printing Technology Showcase

Marabu North America and LSINC Corporation announce joint Technology Showcase of digital printing products at LSINC headquarters in Huntsville, AL on June 28, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marabu North America and LSINC Corporation are proud to announce an upcoming joint Technology Showcase of their respective digital printing products at LSINC headquarters in Huntsville, AL on June 28, 2022. The companies will feature output on three of LSINC's direct-to-object digital printers, including the contour printing Perivallo360m®, their award-winning high speed, four tunnel PeriQ360, and the newly announced PeriOne, the fastest single tunnel cylindrical printer in the industry. The machines will be printing with Marabu's industry leading Ultra®Jet DLE-A digital UV inks, which have been custom tuned to provide exceptional quality at the highest print speeds with industry best durability.

Alicia Ryan, CEO of LSINC commented, "Each of our printers brings something unique to the marketplace, and we are excited to share what makes LSINC's family of digital printers the best option for customers ranging from small print shops to Fortune 500 companies. The use of Marabu inks in LSINC's machines provides a fantastic opportunity to share optimal visual representation of the machines' capabilities from a trusted leader in the digital ink space."

"It's exciting to find a company like LSINC that shares our vision for the future of direct-to- object digital printing. Their level of expertise in equipment design and development is second to none. The introduction of the PeriOne establishes a complete family of printers from entry level through production. The fact that their operations are entirely in the US makes them the perfect partner," said Marabu North America President Bob Keller.

LSINC Corporation is a world leader in digital printing technology and cutting-edge innovation. All LSINC printers are built in U.S. facilities, and LSINC has two decades of experience designing and building print technology. LSINC is trusted by Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients to bring their ideas to reality. For more information about LSINC, visit http://www.LSINC.com.

Marabu North America LP is a subsidiary of Marabu GmbH & Co, a leading global manufacturer of screen, digital and pad printing inks for more than 160 years. Marabu is recognized by customers and the industry for the highest quality products, unparalleled technical service and environmental awareness. The company employs more than 440 people worldwide with its distribution partners exclusively representing Marabu in over 70 countries around the world.

Media Contact

Syd Northup, Marabu, (888) 253-2778, snorthup@marabu.com

