How A Top NYC Online Car Leasing Company Helps People Out of Their Existing Car Leases

Signature Auto Group leverages rising used-car prices to get their customers the most money for their car by buying them out of their lease.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When leasing a vehicle, the buyer is agreeing to make regular payments, follow a scheduled maintenance plan, and keep the vehicle for the duration of the contract. Although by no means impossible to end a lease early, it often proves to be a difficult process when going into it alone, sometimes even resulting in heavy penalties and fees for those wishing to terminate early. In an effort to give drivers of NYC and the Tri-State area peace of mind when it comes to their car lease, Signature Auto Group offers a seamless lease exit program.
There are many reasons for wanting to exit a car lease, ranging from financial hardship to boredom with the vehicle. Signature Auto Group New York having provided leasing services for the past two decades, recognizes that people's needs change and shouldn't be harshly penalized for wanting out of their existing lease.
Accredited by the BBB (Better Business Bureau) and the NYCC (New York Chamber of Commerce), Signature Auto Group is on a mission to offer the best possible customer care by making it easy and convenient for people to lease the car of their dreams. With this in mind, the company will accept lease exits and lease returns for all makes and models, regardless of whether or not the vehicle was originally leased from them.
"There's a reason we're viewed as the top leasing company," says a Signature Auto Group spokesperson. "And that's because we care about our customers. We understand how hard it can be to get out of an existing lease, and we're here to help!"
With the Early Lease Exit program, customers have several options in getting out of their current lease. Signature Auto Group can work with customers to arrange a purchase of their vehicle before the end of the lease contract. In this scenario, there are some instances when the car may be worth more on the market than the buyout price, meaning that the customer can actually make a profit. And Signature Auto Group is happy to put the money towards a new car lease in order to offset the high prices of the current new car market. The Signature team can also leverage their extensive network throughout NYC and find a driver to take over the lease, called a lease swap.
More information about Early Lease Exit programs is available on the website. The company has helped hundreds of people looking to get out of their lease quickly and easily over the years, and is committed to making the process completely hassle free.
About Signature Auto Group
Signature Auto Group is a reputable car leasing company, based in New York and Florida. The company's talented, loyal, and motivated staff go above and beyond to support clients before, during, and after leasing a vehicle--a claim most other companies simply cannot make. Signature Auto Group boasts extensive inventory including many makes and models of vehicles, with numerous specials being offered throughout the year.
Media Contact
Marketing, Signature Auto Group, 1 7186162277, marketing@signatureautony.com
SOURCE Signature Auto Group
