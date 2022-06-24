Management Decision for Newfoundland and Labrador's Northern Cod Stewardship Fishery

ST. JOHN'S, NL , June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Cod is culturally and economically important to the people in Newfoundland and Labrador. Fisheries and Oceans Canada understands the heavy responsibility of fishery decisions, and the very real impact they have on the livelihoods of Canadians. When making decisions we consider the best available scientific advice, stakeholder input as well as economic impact.

Established in 2006, the cod Stewardship fishery enables a limited fishery by the inshore fleet to continue so that the Government of Canada can obtain a better understanding of the stock.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, announced that the maximum authorized harvest level for the 2022 Northern cod Stewardship Fishery (2J3KL) on the east coast of Newfoundland and Labrador will remain the same as last year (12,999 tonnes) in an effort to continue to allow for the regeneration of the stock.

Included in this amount, 2,600t has been set aside for harvesters fishing in 2J (off Labrador). This recognizes the unique challenges faced by harvesters in this area including poor weather conditions, travelling further to fish, and reductions in other commercial fisheries in 2022.

Our decisions aim to keep our oceans healthy while allowing access to this important resource to support economic opportunities in communities.

"This management decision prioritizes the rebuilding of this stock, while ensuring that harvesters still have reasonable access to this important stock for cultural and economic reasons. Thank you to the fishing industry, Indigenous groups, ENGOs and others for their participation in the advisory processes this year. I wish all harvesters participating in this fishery a safe and prosperous fishing season!"

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The 2022 Northern cod Stewardship Fishery (2J3KL) management decision is a roll-over from the 2021 maximum authorized harvest level of 12,999 tonnes.

Setting aside 2,600t for harvesters fishing in 2J recognizes the unique challenges faced by harvesters in this area.

The total harvest level was calculated by the established Harvest Decision Rule (HDR) in the rebuilding plan for this stock. It is consistent with the most recent science advice that included a one-year projection which forecasted that the stock was expected to remain stable.

Since 2006, an inshore Stewardship Fishery of Northern cod has been permitted to allow fishers the opportunity to test their beliefs about the health of the stock. The information gained contributes to the stock assessment and future management of the stock.

