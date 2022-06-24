ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. AFB, a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022.
Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2022 were $373,215,526 as compared with $422,744,994 on January 31, 2022, and $445,447,456 on April 30, 2021. On April 30, 2022, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.98 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
April 30, 2022
January 31, 2022
April 30, 2021
Total Net Assets
$373,215,526
$422,744,994
$445,447,456
NAV Per Share
$12.98
$14.71
$15.50
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period February 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022, total net investment income was $4,514,037 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($49,418,558) or ($1.72) per share of common stock for the same period.
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2022
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2021
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2021
Total Net Investment
$4,514,037
$4,421,682
$4,589,414
Per Share
$0.16
$0.15
$0.16
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Loss
($49,418,558)
($15,766,520)
($2,932,800)
Per Share
($1.72)
($0.55)
($0.10)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
