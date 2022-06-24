Global Flat Roofing Systems Market Report 2022-2026: Featuring Leading Players Owens Corning, Carlisle Companies, RPM International, Saint-Gobain S.A., Sika AG & The 3M Company

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flat Roofing Systems Market (by Material Type, Technology, Construction Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flat roofing systems market is expected to record a value of US$63.94 billion in 2026, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 3.59% for the period spanning 2022-2026.
Factors such as expansion of construction industry, upsurge in climate change, increasing residence age, rapid urbanization and growing adoption of flat roofing in commercial buildings would drive the growth of the market.
The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific due to rising demand for commercial buildings, residential complexes and industrial warehouses on account of rapid urbanization and industrialization.
However, the market growth would be challenged by volatility in raw material prices, lack of skilled manpower for installation of roofing systems and design considerations. A few notable trends include rising number of warehouses, emerging green building concepts, surging renovation activities of old buildings and escalating use of self-adhesive roofing membranes.
Key Players
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated
- Owens Corning
- RPM International Inc.
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Sika AG
- The 3M Company
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Different Types of Flat Roofing
1.3 Important Materials Used for Flat Roofing
1.4 Characteristics of Flat Roofing Materials
1.5 Advantages of Flat Roofing Systems
1.6 Disadvantages of Flat Roofing Systems
1.7 Common Issues associated with Flat Roofs
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value
3.2 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Material Type
3.3.1 Global Bituminous Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Bituminous Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Tiles Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Tiles Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Metal Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Metal Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Technology
3.4.1 Global Bituminous Membrane Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value
3.4.2 Global Roofing Insulation Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value
3.4.3 Global Assembly Components Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value
3.4.4 Global Single-ply Membrane Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value
3.4.5 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value
3.4.6 Global Metal for Flat Roofs Market Forecast by Value
3.5 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Construction Type
3.5.1 Global Flat Roofing Systems Construction Type Market by Value
3.5.2 Global Flat Roofing Systems Construction Type Market Forecast by Value
3.6 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Application
3.6.1 Global Flat Roofing Systems Application Market by Value
3.6.2 Global Flat Roofing Systems Application Market Forecast by Value
3.7 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Region
4. Regional Market
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Expansion of Construction Industry
5.1.2 Upsurge in Climate Change
5.1.3 Increase in Residence Age
5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization
5.1.5 Growing Adoption of Flat Roofing in Commercial Buildings
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Rising Number of Warehouses
5.2.2 Emerging Green Building Concept
5.2.3 Surging Renovation Activities of Old buildings
5.2.4 Escalating Use of Self-Adhesive Roofing Membranes
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.3.2 Lack of Skilled Manpower for Installation
5.3.3 Design Considerations
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players
6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nevy1p
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.