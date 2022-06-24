BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP HIRES NEW SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT TEAM TO FURTHER DEVELOP BINOVI PRO AND BINOVI COACH SOFTWARE

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) VISN BNVIF, has hired a new development team to update, integrate and maintain its a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track and report on individual cognitive performance. The company will focus on the redevelopment, update, and improvement to the Binovi Pro and Binovi Coach software and platform. With the increase in technology and breakthroughs occurring in vision therapy a new development team is tasked with keeping Binovi's technology at the top of vision therapy and allowing operation with newer software and mobile devices. The company looks to make the software more accessible and user friendly to all existing members of the Binovi group and newcomers alike.

The new local development team has extensive knowledge working with healthcare technology companies and working to create cutting edge products including apps to maximize user value. Further, the company has significant experience developing and maintaining existing software and platforms for companies during transitionary periods allowing Binovi to continue development while servicing ongoing clientele. Additionally, the company will be conducting a review of all the company's current software offering in order to optimize and patch any potential issues that may arise. Finally, the company will be tasked with creating further ways to maximize its Vima Rev Strobe Lens.

"Binovi's software and technology needs to keep its position atop the field of vision therapy and by implementing a new development team we will innovate and develop software that will keep our foothold in the market. Our best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform has always had an edge over the competition and we will continue to push this technology to its limits. As a company we are focused on providing the best product to our customers and having our new team updates and provide patches for our existing client we feel is the way to maximize value," states CEO Jatinder Dhaliwal.

About Binovi Connect

Binovi is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing users access to all points of their individual performance from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. As a SAAS based solution, the Binovi Connect App is supported by specialized expert knowledge, unique data insights and supporting hardware to deliver customized, one-on-one cognitive training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

