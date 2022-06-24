Bridges Announces Launch of New Semi-Decentralized Exchange

World's first anti-scam, dividend-paying, semi-decentralized exchange aims to make blockchain participation less risky for both token holders and project developers.

MUNICH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridges announced today that it has launched its anti-scam semi-decentralized exchange, which facilitates blockchain investment opportunities for token holders and project developers seeking to avoid common risks and scams. The new exchange can be accessed through bridges.exchange.

A 2021 report by The Motley Fool citing data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) estimated the amount of crypto scams in 2020 to be in excess of $419 million. The new Bridges Exchange aims to minimize the risk of common scams—including rug-pulls and pump-and-dump schemes—by vetting both projects and project developers prior to approving their participation on the exchange.

"The original idea of decentralized finance was to build an open, transparent, and fair market for the world's civilian populations—without the traditional middlemen or intermediaries," said Danny Lucarelli, CEO of Bridges. "Unfortunately, the prevalence of scams has broken that promise for many. The new Bridges Exchange was built from the ground up to address the weaknesses in other decentralized exchanges. By specifically working to minimize risks and improve safety, Bridges will enable new groups of people to access innovative blockchain investment opportunities."

In addition to vetting projects and developers, the Bridges team requires approved projects to bring innovation in the field. Project developers can review listing criteria and submit their project for review at bridges.exchange/exchange.

PIXL Coin, POODL, and CURE Token are the first to be approved for listing on the now-live exchange. Also listed at launch are selected BEP-20 tokens of the CoinMarketCap top 100 rankings and, of course, Bridge$. More tokens on BNB Chain will be listed in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Bridges has announced the hiring of its Chief Technology Officer, following on its April announcement of new hires, which included a Global Head of Growth & Marketing and Head of Creative. The company also announced the pending launch of its "Women in DeFi" podcast, which will be hosted by Bridges Brand Ambassador Breanne Delgado. Interested listeners can learn more here.

About Bridges

Bridges is the world's first anti-scam dividend-paying semi-decentralized exchange. Founded in 2021, the company empowers token holders and project developers with a suite of solutions and blockchain opportunities that have innovation, safety, equity, and philanthropy at their core. The entire Bridges ecosystem consists of a dividend-paying token (Bridge$), exchange, knowledgebase, and forthcoming user app. For more information, visit bridges.exchange.

