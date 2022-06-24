Form 941 For The Second Quarter Of 2022 Is Now Available From TaxMe

TaxMe has updated its web-based process to seamlessly incorporate the IRS changes to Form 941 for 2022Q2, cautioning taxpayers not to use earlier versions of the form.

RICHMOND, Va., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IRS just released a new version of Form 941 that applies for the second quarter 2022, cautioning taxpayers not to use earlier versions of the form.

To assist employers and/or their tax advisors as they prepare Form 941, TaxMe has updated its web-based process to seamlessly incorporate all the recent changes.

What's Changed?

Mirroring the previously-released draft, the form 941 changes primarily relate to the COBRA premium assistance credit lines, which were reserved for future use because the first quarter of 2022 was the last quarter in which most employers were eligible to claim the credit. In a related action, the IRS also eliminated Worksheet 3, which taxpayers had used to calculate such credit.

When asked about recent changes to Form 941, Ivan Silva, the Founder/Owner of TaxMe, LLC, states, "The IRS hasn't made it easy on taxpayers by constantly changing form 941, almost quarterly. However, TaxMe's powerful, custom-built process can help. While seamlessly incorporating all the recent changes, it provides the simplest, most secure method for electronic filing on the market today."

Why File Form 941 with TaxMe

All products are free to try.

No username or password required.

No software to download and configure, or files to scan and upload.

Easier than completing by pen and paper as the web-based software calculates your tax and highlights many avoidable errors.

Updated by quarter for COVID-19 changes.

Optional facial recognition feature is available to streamline the process.

Sign using a 5-digit PIN you choose, plus an online signature (instead of waiting up to 45 days for the IRS-issued PIN)

Pay only after completing the return (including the error check and all reviews).

Available for 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Returns submitted by TaxMe, an Authorized IRS e-file Provider. See for yourself TaxMe is listed in the IRS website 94x Modernized e-File (MeF) Providers

Same-day IRS acknowledgment guaranteed. Typically, 1-4 hours.

Click here to begin e-filing Form 941 for the second quarter of 2022.

About TaxMe

TaxMe is an IRS authorized e-file provider since 2010 and helps Small Business Owners/their CPAs efile their payroll tax returns (e.g., forms 941, 940) entirely online using cutting edge technology and several industry-first solutions. All TaxMe's products are free to try and, to file, you do not first need to register an online account, create a username/password or an obtain an IRS PIN. TaxMe's approach is simpler and more efficient than all its competitors.

