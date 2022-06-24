NSBC'S Executive Director Peg Phillips Among Boating Industry's 2022 Women Making Waves

The National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), a national catalyst for recreational boating safety, shares its executive director, Peg Phillips, has been recognized by Boating Industry's 2022 Women Making Waves program.
MANASSAS, Va., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), a national catalyst for recreational boating safety, shares its executive director, Peg Phillips, has been recognized by Boating Industry's 2022 Women Making Waves program.
Women Making Waves is Boating Industry's effort to recognize the multitude of women in the industry who have made and continue to make great contributions to its success, propel its growth and lead their organizations and peers into the future.
"On behalf of the NSBC board and staff, we couldn't be more of proud of Peg," said Robert Newsome, chair of the NSBC. "She is an incredible leader in the recreational boating safety community, and her passion for helping create a safe boating experience for all boaters comes through in everything she does. Peg has built an incredible team, and I look forward to watching her and the NSBC continue to thrive."
With two decades of senior executive level management experience, Phillips is accomplished in strategic planning, staff development, inspiring commitment, managing change, and building coalitions and partnerships. She has successfully provided guidance for over a dozen federally grant-funded programs since she joined the NSBC in 2018.
"It is an incredible honor to be among the 2022 Women Making Waves class," said Phillips. "I hope that I inspire women through gratitude and validation. I am so grateful to be part of the best team in recreational boating safety. It is such a joy to work with a team who is genuinely passionate about the programs we are creating. And, we all like to be validated for our work! I make it a practice to let women know how awesome they are."
Phillips is an experienced executive and boating instructor. She is a certified American Canoe Association L2 Kayak Instructor, SUP Instructor, and NSBC Powerboat Instructor. Phillips has received awards for her outstanding boating instruction including the American Canoe Association President's Award and American Canoe Association State Director of the Year.
Read about the 30 Women Making Waves as nominated by the industry and selected by Boating Industry at https://boatingindustry.com/features/2022/06/22/2022-women-making-waves/.
The National Safe Boating Council was founded in 1958, serving as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating. Learn more at https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org/.
Media Contact
Yvonne Pentz, National Safe Boating Council, 703-361-4294, ypentz@safeboatingcouncil.org
SOURCE National Safe Boating Council
