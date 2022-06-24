Seeds of Fortune Inc. Celebrates Expansion After Hosting Their Seed To Bloom Awards, Launching Their "Women of Color Creating Wealth" Summit And Receiving The Black Women Impact Grant from Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country continues to navigate through the pandemic organizations have to reimagine how they provide resources and engage their constituency. Every year Seeds of Fortune Inc. host their Seeds To Bloom Awards, an induction ceremony for newest HS members and a celebration of their graduating HS seniors' collegiate scholarship awards at $30 Million to date as they matriculate into University. During the event Seeds of Fortune Inc. recognizes extraordinary women in the community who inspire the next generation of women of color across industries. This year's celebration took place on June 5th at the Rubin Museum of Art.
2022 Seed to Bloom honorees were:
- Brooklyn White-Grier, Gen Z Editor, ESSENCE, Corporate Community Award
- Barbara Peng, President, Insider Inc., Corporate Entrepreneur Award
- Christina Boyle, Managing Director, Internet & Digital Media Sector Head, BMO Capital Market, HerWall Street Award
- Lurie Daniel-Favors, Executive Director, The Center for Law and Social Justice Medgar Evers College, Educator Community Award
- Miguelina Camilo, Bronx Chapter President,100 Hispanic Women National, Inc., Woman of the Year Award
- Natalie Guzman, CMO Savage X Fenty: Lingerie by Rihanna, Corporate Community Award
- Tolulope Omokaiye, Founder & CEO, EVOLVE Mentoring, Inc., Business Community Award
The organization expanded their awards and combined it with their inaugural "Women of Color Creating Wealth" Summit, which took place at Nasdaq in the heart of Times Square. The summit is a financial empowerment day dedicated to helping Gen Z: Ages 15-24 learn how to manage their personal finances and prepare for their financial futures. Participants focused on learning Budgeting and Savings sponsored by Fidelity and Black Girl Freedom Fund of GrantMakers for Girls of Color: centered on investing and securing earned income.
"I am proud that we are able to continue to serve young women of color, as the college process can be intimidating, especially the financial aspect. This summit is the first step to reinforcing their financial education. We are also proud to be this year's recipient of the Black Women Impact Grant from Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women to continue our work. With the philanthropic investment, we will have access to unrestricted, multi-year funding to grow our efforts to serve an additional 2,500 Black female HS students who have identified difficulties in affording college. This investment helps educate households of color to make strategic monetary decisions in sending their daughters to college." Nitiya Walker Founder & Executive Director
Contact: Raven Robinson
Raven@pr2politics.com
(201)-292-7631
SOURCE Seeds of Fortune Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.