haruharu wonder® Launches Summer Skincare Essentials on Amazon Prime

K-beauty brand introduces award-winning vegan skincare line to USA

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- haruharu wonder®, a clinically-approved vegan K-beauty brand focused on everyday skincare needs, kicks off the start of summer with essential skincare products for purchase on Amazon Prime and its ecommerce website.

While the perfect skincare products can work for consumers year-round, there are a few tweaks to make to help minimize the seasonal side effects (soaring temperatures, increased sun exposure and excessive sweating) that summer can have on skin. haruharu wonder's best-selling products are the perfect addition to any routine this summer:

With cleansing as the first and most important part of a skincare routine, the Black Rice Moisture 5.5 Soft Cleansing Gel not only moisturizes the skin but also removes dirt, oil, sweat and impurities.

The Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner, an Amazon Best Seller for facial toners and astringents in April 2022 and a favorite amongst beauty influencers worldwide, can aid in the removal of any additional impurities and help prep the skin for optimal absorption of additional products. This toner is specially formulated for sensitive skin, with moisture-boosting ingredients.

The Black Bamboo Mist soothes the skin with a refreshing cooling effect

The Black Rice Bakuchiol Eye Cream brightens the under eye area and supports signs of crow's feet

"Adhering to a proper summer skincare regimen that includes the right products for your routine is a must. Formulated with fermented black rice, our products are the secret to youthful, moisturized skin for all skin types and tones," said Jae Won Jeong, Founder and CEO of haruharu wonder. "We encourage our customers to love the skin they're in and take care of their skin health this summer by using our best-selling haruharu wonder products."

In 2019, haruharu wonder's Black Rice Hyaluronic Cream was awarded by Allure's Best of Beauty Editor Pick in Korea. In addition, haruharu wonder has been recognized for its international unique packaging designs by the IF Design Award, International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) and the Red Dot Award.

To learn more about haruharu wonder products, please visit https://haruharuusa.com.

To purchase haruharu wonder products on amazon, visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/Haruharu/page/8319CACE-F724-4D49-9E1F-0276211F90BB?ref_=ast_bln.

About haruharu wonder®

Haruharu Wonder® is a vegan, K-beauty brand focused on everyday skincare needs. With sustainability at its forefront, the brand uses packaging made from recycled paper that has received Forest Management Certification (FSC) and soybean oil ink to reduce the amount of air pollutants. All products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and formulated with over 95% natural ingredients. For more information, visit https://haruharuusa.com.

Media Contact

Ally Bertik, Marketing Maven, 310-994-7381, ally@marketingmaven.com

SOURCE haruharu wonder®