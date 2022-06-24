Rhia Ventures Statement on the Dobbs Decision

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning Margins' client Rhia Ventures - a women-led, social impact venture fund investing in promising companies addressing gaps in the reproductive health market - made this statement in response to the Supreme Court ruling on abortion today.
Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling
Today's news further solidifies Rhia's stance that abortion is a fundamental health care right, and we will continue to fight until we restore the freedom.
"Rhia Ventures is working to ensure women and other birthing people across the U.S. have access to comprehensive reproductive health care. We encourage companies to stand by their workers by putting proper policies in place and using their influence and voice to help expand access to reproductive and all other forms of health care. We encourage everyone to volunteer in this effort and support our work, national advocacy groups, and abortion funds."
"The impact of this decision is too important for us to give up. Together we must continue to fight for justice and access." - Erika Seth Davies, chief executive officer, Rhia Ventures.
