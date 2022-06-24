The Worldwide Medical Electronics Industry is Projected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Electronics Market (2022-2027) by Component, End-User Product, Medical Procedure, Medical Device Classification, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Electronics Market is estimated to be USD 6.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.63 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Medical Electronics Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentations

The Global Medical Electronics Market is segmented based on Component, End-User Product, Medical Procedure, Medical Device Classification, Application, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Sensors, Batteries, Memory Chips, Displays, and Microprocessors/Microcontrollers.

By End-User Product, the market is classified into Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Medical Implantable Devices, Ventilators and RGM Equipment, and Other Devices.

By Medical Procedure, the market is classified into Non-Invasive Procedure, Minimally Invasive Procedure, and Invasive Procedure.

By Medical Device Classification, the market is classified into Class I, Class II, and Class III.

By Application, the market is classified into Medical Imaging, Patient Monitoring, Clinical, Diagnostic, And Therapeutics, Cardiology, Flow Measurements, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Healthcare, Analog Devices Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corp, etc.

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Medical Electronics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Medical Electronics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Healthcare Spending and Ever-Changing Healthcare Landscape

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Iot-Based Smart Medical Devices

4.1.3 Escalating Demand for Portable Medical Devices and Wearable Electronics

4.1.4 Growing Use of Radiation Therapy in Diagnosis and Treatment of Diseases

4.1.5 Existing Favorable Healthcare Reforms and Financial Assistance by Governments for Senior Citizens

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Designing Compatible Medical Electronics and Establishment of Connected Ecosystem

4.2.2 Rising Maintenance and Refurbishment Costs of Medical Electronics

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Untapped Potential in Developing Countries

4.3.2 Advances in Sensors and Digital Technologies

4.3.3 Positive Growth Outlook in Healthcare Sector

4.3.4 IoT Leading Way for Remote Connectivity

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Processes and Increased Testing Requirements for Product Approval

4.4.2 Cybersecurity Risks Posed by Proliferation of Connected Medical Devices



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Medical Electronics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sensors

6.2.1 Temperature Sensors

6.2.2 Pressure Sensors

6.2.3 Blood Glucose Sensors

6.2.4 Blood Oxygen Sensors

6.2.5 ECG Sensors

6.2.6 Image Sensors

6.2.7 Flow Sensors

6.2.8 Motion Sensors

6.2.9 Heart Rate Sensors

6.2.10 Piezo Film Sensors

6.2.11 Position Sensors

6.2.12 Others

6.3 Batteries

6.3.1 Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries

6.3.2 Lead-Acid Batteries

6.3.3 Zinc-Air Batteries

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Memory Chips

6.4.1 Flash Memory

6.4.2 SDRAM

6.4.3 EEPROM

6.4.4 FRAM

6.5 Displays

6.5.1 TFT LCD Displays

6.5.2 OLED Displays

6.5.3 LED Displays

6.6 Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

6.6.1 Microprocessor Units

6.6.2 Microcontroller Units

6.6.3 Application-Specific Integrated Circuits

6.6.4 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays



7 Global Medical Electronics Market, By End-User Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Imaging Devices

7.2.1 MRI Scanners

7.2.2 X-Ray Scanners

7.2.3 Ct Scanners

7.2.4 Ultrasound Scanners

7.2.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems

7.2.5.1 PET Scanners

7.2.5.2 SPECT Scanners

7.2.6 Endoscopy

7.3 Patient Monitoring Devices

7.3.1 Cardiac Monitors

7.3.2 Hemodynamic Monitors

7.3.3 Respiratory Monitor



8 Global Medical Electronics Market, By Medical Procedure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Invasive Procedure

8.3 Minimally Invasive Procedure

8.4 Invasive Procedure



9 Global Medical Electronics Market, By Medical Device Classification

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Class I

9.3 Class II

9.4 Class III



10 Global Medical Electronics Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Medical Imaging

10.3 Patient Monitoring

10.4 Clinical, Diagnostic, and Therapeutics

10.5 Cardiology

10.6 Flow Measurements

10.7 Others



11 Americas' Global Medical Electronics Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Global Medical Electronics Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Global Medical Electronics Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Global Medical Electronics Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 3M Healthcare

16.2 Analog Devices Inc

16.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

16.4 Baxter International Inc

16.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

16.6 Boston Scientific Corp

16.7 Cardinal Healthcare Cirtec Medical Corp (Cactus Semiconductor)

16.8 EDDA technology Inc

16.9 Freescale Semiconductor Inc

16.10 FUJIFILM Medical Systems

16.11 GE Healthcare

16.12 Hitachi High Technologies Corp

16.13 Hologic Inc

16.14 iCAD Inc

16.15 Innovative Sensor Technology (Ist Ag)

16.16 Maxim Integrated

16.17 McKesson Corp

16.18 NXP Semiconductors NV

16.19 Philips Healthcare Pvt Ltd

16.20 Renesas Electronics Corp

16.21 Sensirion AG.

16.22 Siemens Healthcare

16.23 STMicroelectronics NV

16.24 Stryker

16.25 TE Connectivity

16.26 Tekscan Inc

16.27 Texas Instruments Inc

16.28 Toshiba medical systems Corp

16.29 Vucomp Inc

17 Appendix

