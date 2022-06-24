U.S. Conference of Mayors Applauds Final Passage of Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Senate passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the United States House of Representatives today passed this historic gun safety legislation that includes several important firearms' reforms that American mayors have championed for years as well as a significant increase in resources to address mental health needs. In response, United States Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran released the following statement:
"This is a momentous day for the country and for American mayors who have fought for stronger gun safety laws for decades. Too many of our people have died on our streets, in our schools, and at our places of worship. We applaud the bipartisan members of Congress for taking action that will save lives. More must be done, and mayors will continue to advocate for additional policies at the federal, state, and local level, but this legislation is an historic achievement. We thank Senators Cornyn and Murphy for their steadfast leadership and thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for quickly moving the bill today. This is not the end of the battle against gun violence, but we have now made real progress that will make our cities safer."
###
About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.