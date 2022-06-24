Majority of Women Agree: Roe Should Not be Overturned - SheSpeaks Survey Reveals Whether Decision Will Impact How Women Vote in Midterm Elections

A SheSpeaks survey of women from across the U.S. reveals how the SCOTUS decision today will impact the way they will vote in the upcoming midterm elections
SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the SheSpeaks Roe vs. Wade Survey of women across the U.S., 64% of those surveyed do not agree that it should be overturned. SheSpeaks is the largest and most diverse community of female consumers and influencers in the U.S.
Of the over 1,000 responses, 64% do not think it should be overturned while 20% are in favor of overturning and 16% were unsure.
"A key issue is whether this will motivate women to vote in the midterm elections this November," says Aliza Freud, CEO, SheSpeaks. A full 72% of women say they do plan to vote, 16% are not sure, while 12% say they will not. "The most interesting finding was the stark difference between women who agree Roe should be overturned with those who do not," she adds.
Of the 20% who believe it should be overturned, only 36% said it would impact who they would vote for while of the 64% who believe it should NOT be overturned, 67% said that it would impact who they will vote for.
Methodology:
SheSpeaks fielded the Roe v. Wade Survey from May 11 - May 24, 2022. A total of. 1,127 women, ages 18 to 65, from across the US completed the survey.
About SheSpeaks:
SheSpeaks is the largest, most diverse community of female consumers and influencers in America. Known best for creating exciting, original and collaborative branded content, our influencer marketing campaigns are powered by active, engaged members and rich consumer insights. With a reach of more than 300 million consumers a month, SheSpeaks is an award-winning marketing and media powerhouse that provides unparalleled amplification of community and brand voices.
