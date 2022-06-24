BRADLEY ADDS REAL ESTATE PARTNER LAUREN SMYTH TO DALLAS OFFICE

DALLAS, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Lauren Smyth has joined as a partner in the firm's Dallas office as a member of the Real Estate Practice Group.
"We are pleased to welcome Lauren to our team. We look forward to having her commercial real estate experience and work on complex and significant projects add depth to our capabilities as we continue to provide exceptional service to our clients," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles.
Ms. Smyth focuses her practice on commercial real estate and regularly represents buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, borrowers and lenders in the acquisition, development, financing and disposition of commercial properties. Her experience ranges from complex lease negotiations to the creation of large-scale condominium projects and mixed-use developments. Before graduating from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law with high honors, Ms. Smyth received her B.A. in Political Science and French from Southern Methodist University and worked for the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. She is a member of the American Bar Association, and the Real Estate and Probate & Trust Sections of the State Bar of Texas. Ms. Smyth is also a member of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers and the Dallas Bar Association's Real Property Law and Probate, Trust & Estates Sections.
Bradley's Real Estate Practice Group is deeply embedded in the commercial real estate industry, serving every sector of the market, including office, multi-family, industrial, healthcare and medical, hospitality, and residential tract development, whether through acquisitions, financing, lending, leasing, construction, regulatory, tax, and other legal counsel, guidance or advice. The team handles complex, multimillion-dollar projects for large institutions, as well as routine transactions for clients whose primary interests are in real estate investment or development.
About Bradley
Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's almost 600 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.
