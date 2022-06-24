Crump Wins Historic Ruling by MA Supreme Court in Harvard Reparations Case

Renowned Civil Rights Attorney Crump Made Oral Arguments Before Massachusetts Supreme Court on Behalf of Descendants of Enslaved People Exploited to Prove White Supremacy
BOSTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week by the Massachusetts Supreme Court on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo "Papa" Renty, to uphold their lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
The high court of Massachusetts heard oral arguments from Crump in November of 2021, where he defended the rights of Tamara Lanier, a descendant of slaves who were photographed by a Harvard professor to prove the inferiority of Black people. Harvard continued to use and profit from the offensive photos even after learning of Lanier's lineage and claim to them.
"As a free Black man, I am honored to have been at the forefront of this fight against the lasting remnants of slavery and the very institutions that benefited from the exploitation of Black ancestors. The high court recognized 'Harvard's complicity in the horrific actions surrounding the creation of the daguerreotypes,' which were created to prove the inferiority of Black people, treating these enslaved people like lab rats," said Crump.
The daguerreotypes were commissioned in 1850 to support the research of renowned Harvard professor Louis Agassiz, who was seeking to prove the inferiority of the Black race. Harvard dismissed Lanier's claims of relation to Renty and did not inform her on how the photos were being used by the university. Harvard used Renty's image on the front cover of a book and prominently features the photos in materials used for a conference it hosted.
"Tamara Lanier carefully traced her lineage and then heroically stood up to defend her ancestors and the abuse they endured. It is an honor to have been in Tamara's corner throughout this battle against Harvard and their egregious actions against her family, and I look forward to standing beside Tamara when we prove her case to a jury," said Crump.
"We have no doubt that Agassiz's actions in 1850 – having Renty and Delia taken, stripped, and forced to pose for the dags – would meet these requirements. What is directly at issue her in, however, the separate question whether Harvard's conduct toward a descendant of Renty and Delia nearly 170 years later satisfied these stringent requirements. Nevertheless, as emphasize in connection with Lanier's negligent infliction of emotional distress claim, Harvard's present actions cannot be divorced from its past misconduct."
SOURCE Ben Crump Law
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.