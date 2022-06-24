Victim's Mother to Break Silence in Police Shooting

Family and attorneys say police video contradicts department's narrative
CONCORD, N.C., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Tayara, whose son Brandon Combs was shot and killed by Concord Police Department on February 13, will join her attorneys and a representative of Rev. William Barber's Repairers of the Breach Poor People's Campaign in front City Hall (35 Cabarrus Ave W. Concord, NC) on Tuesday, June 28, at 10:00 AM to call on officials to release video of her son's shooting and charge former Concord Police Department officer Timothy Larson in the shooting. Tayara is represented by Chimeaka White (The White Law Firm) Harry Daniels (The Law Offices of Harry Daniels) and Chance Lynch (Lynch Law).
The video shows that, despite the Concord Police Department's initial claim that Officer Larson shot Combs following a "physical altercation," Combs was actually attempting to flee and posed no immediate threat when he was shot multiple times and killed.
While video of the incident has not been released publicly, it has been viewed by Tayara's attorneys.
WHO
Virginia Tayara
Attorney Chimeaka White
Attorney Harry Daniels
Attorney Chance Lynch
Representative for Rev. William Barber
WHEN
10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022
WHERE
City of Concord City Hall
35 Cabarrus Ave W. Concord, NC
Tuesday's news conference will begin promptly at 10:00 AM. Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 AM.
SOURCE The White Law Firm, PLLC
