Queue Associates Celebrates Three Decades Of Delivering Technology Solutions to 500 Clients Around The World

In a rare mark of longevity for a technology solution provider, Queue Associates, Inc. marks its 30th Anniversary in business on July 21, 2022. As of 2022, Queue Associates has served and continues to serve over 500 clients across North America, offering 360-degree services surrounding the comprehensive Microsoft Dynamics 365 business productivity suite and related Microsoft and other platforms.

Jeffrey Goldstein, Queue Associates' Managing Director, said, "I am honored to be celebrating our 30th anniversary! It is because of our loyal and dedicated employees that this moment is possible. Together, our goal is to help our clients around the world to not just adapt to the breakneck pace of new technology but to also thrive in a truly dynamic environment that presents significant opportunities daily."

Starting in 1992, Queue Associates began by providing accounting and other business management services, leveraging early-stage customer relationship management (CRM) and what later grew to enterprise resource planning (ERP) and human capital management (HCM) software systems. In the company's fledgling years, Jeffrey Goldstein began a strategic relationship with Microsoft, maturing with its offerings to align with numerous business goals. Queue achieved, and sustains, the highest-level certifications with Microsoft; currently, Microsoft Gold Partner for Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions—currently moving to top-level designations under the new Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program.

In subsequent decades, Queue expanded from providing Microsoft select services to clients in the New York Metro Area to opening offices in London to support UK and EMEA clients and a strategic office in Hong Kong to support clients throughout the APAC region. Queue's proudest achievement was receiving Microsoft's global Microsoft Dynamics SL Partner of the Year award. This accolade from Microsoft was one of the eleven major awards bestowed upon Queue throughout the company's three decades in business.

Queue is holding a drawing for attendance at its exclusive, limited-capacity Anniversary event. For more information about the event and to participate in the drawing, please visit: https://bit.ly/Queue30.

Queue Associates, Inc. is a Microsoft Dynamics Gold-certified Partner and a full-service consulting firm, celebrating its 30th year in business in 2022. The company focuses on providing solutions surrounding the Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite and complementary Microsoft products and services to various-sized organizations in the United States, the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Greater China, the APAC (Asia Pacific) region, and other locations worldwide. Queue implements solutions that serve Human Resources/Human Capital Management (HCM), Finance, Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, Project Operations, Marketing, and more, with the current Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and on-prem products.

