Peachscore and Forecastr Provide Powerful Fundraising Tools for Early-Stage Startups

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peachscore is proud to announce that we have entered a strategic partnership with Forecastr to continue to provide incredible value to the startup ecosystem. By working together we are helping more early-stage companies best prepare for their journey and start their endeavors on the best foot possible.

Peachscore is a platform that generates a credit score with a detailed analysis/report on early-stage companies. The platform assists entrepreneurs in launching, planning, managing, and growing their businesses by providing automated feedback and guidelines on how to improve and what to focus on next. Additionally, the Peachscore engine connects early-stage businesses with investors and corporations through an automated pre-qualification process for engagements such as investments, partnerships or product pilots. The Peachscore platform also aids investors process more opportunities in a fraction of time thereby improving the chances of more early-stage businesses to be considered. "The next generation of platforms in the startup ecosystem are the ones that empower founders to build and grow their companies much faster, cheaper and smarter through digitization and automation. Peachscore and Forecastr have the same mindset when it comes to building a future for startups." said Alex Mojtahedi, Founder and CEO of Peachscore.

Recently Peachscore announced their new program where they aim to support early-stage startups in a highly expedient process that is a break from the industry norm by prequalifying startups within 1 hour and determining their acceptance for possible funding within 7 business days. This Program will provide early-stage businesses 12-months of premier access to the Peachscore platform that includes a comprehensive risk assessment report and recommendations from its engine as well as a number of additional benefits. This is all enabled with the power of Peachscore's platform.

Forecastr is an online tool that helps early-stage startup founders create great financial models. Forecastr's software makes financial modeling easier than ever, with customizable assumptions, templated financial statements, and powerful options for sharing a model with investors and stakeholders.

Forecastr's personalized support is what sets it apart from other modeling tools. Every new customer is assigned a pair of expert financial analysts who work together with the founder to build a completely customized financial model, and pass along best practices and useful tips for putting the model to use in fundraising and operational decision-making.

With this partnership we plan to expand both of our abilities to help early-stage companies be successful. "We're very excited about this new partnership with Peachscore," said Logan Burchett, Co-Founder and COO of Forecastr. "They're deeply committed to using innovative technology to help early-stage founders succeed, so the interests and initiatives of the two companies line up extremely well."

About Peachscore

A universal platform that uses data intelligently to assist and assess early-stage businesses at scale. Peachscore's mission is to standardize information delivery in a single format to provide a consistent evaluation process in the private sector for all stakeholders.

About Forecastr

Forecastr gives founders an accurate and convenient financial model that lets them confidently forecast all aspects of their financial plans. A great financial model takes the frustration out of fundraising, empowering founders to do what they do best: build and sell. The company's goal is to create a world where founders are prepared for anything and sleep well at night.

Media Contact

Steven Plappert, Forecastr, 1 502-648-2096, steven@forecastr.co

SOURCE Forecastr