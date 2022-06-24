5WPR Expands HR Technology Specialty Division

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its HR Tech/Future of Work division. This specialty sub practice services clients impacting how employers attract, engage and retain top talent, the benefits and experiences they offer employees, and the ways in which work gets done.
Well before the pandemic hit, 5WPR drove successful campaigns for a number of established and emerging HR technology platforms and solutions. This includes AI-powered talent acquisition suites, HRIS programs, Learning Management Software (LMS), managed benefit services, and payment providers. After two plus years of changes and uncertainty, the Future of Work is top of everyone's mind, necessitating the expansion of the division.
"Workforce needs and priorities are shifting rapidly," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Businesses are furiously looking for solutions that are a win-win for both the company and the people who work there. At 5W we amplify brands leading the charge on digital adaptation, improving company culture and inclusivity, navigating the hybrid office, professional development, and much more."
5WPR is a leading public relations firm offering several highly-specialized areas practice areas such as adtech/martech, fintech, cybersecurity, Web3, and consumer technology. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.
PR services offered to HR Tech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
