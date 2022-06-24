Worldwide Eco-Friendly Water Bottle Market Report 2022: Market Projected to Reach $11.06 Billion by 2028 with Further Opportunities Presented by Growing Restrictions on Plastics

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eco-Friendly Water Bottle Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eco-friendly water bottle market is projected to reach US$ 11.06 billion by 2028 from US$ 8.19 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2028.



The growth of the eco-friendly water bottle market is driven by growing regulations to curb the use of single-use plastic water bottles. In 2019, European Union imposed restrictions on single-use plastic products to decrease the impact of plastic products on the environment, particularly the marine environment and human health.

Similarly, in North America, Mexico developed a program to establish an environmental policy for waste in 2008 through the SEMARNAT, encouraging waste prevention and holistic management. The growing government support to discontinue the consumption of single-use plastics, along with increasing awareness among the population, are expected to drive the eco-friendly water bottle market in the coming years.



Based on material, the global eco-friendly water bottle market is segmented into paper, metal, glass, and others. In 2020, the metal segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to account for the highest growth rate over forecast period. Metal bottles are the most durable type of eco-friendly bottles. Consumers opt for these bottles as they are reusable. Metal water bottles are also equipped with water filters and insulation as advanced features.



Based on distribution channel, the eco-friendly water bottle market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2020, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share and online retail is expected to account for the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are easily accessible and widespread in terms of locations in all regions. Supermarkets and hypermarkets also adopt attractive merchandising techniques that appeal to consumers, thus generating higher sales for eco-friendly water bottles and accounting for the largest share in the market.



