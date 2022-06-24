UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2022:
Director Nominee
Votes For
% of
Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld
% of
Votes Cast
Christopher A. Alexander
10,025,547
99.45
55,352
0.55
David J. Dawson
10,025,762
99.45
55,137
0.55
Duncan N.R. Jackman
9,584,378
95.07
496,521
4.93
C.O. Trinity Jackman
9,604,013
95.27
476,886
4.73
Fahad Khan
9,613,878
95.37
467,021
4.63
Kim Shannon
10,076,884
99.96
4,015
0.04
Michael J. White
10,025,762
99.45
55,137
0.55
David R. Wingfield
10,076,884
99.96
4,015
0.04
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
