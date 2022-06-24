ñol

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

by PRNewswire
June 24, 2022 12:54 PM | 3 min read

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2022:

 

Director Nominee

 

Votes For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

Christopher A. Alexander

10,025,547

99.45

55,352

0.55

David J. Dawson

10,025,762

99.45

55,137

0.55

Duncan N.R. Jackman

9,584,378

95.07

496,521

4.93

C.O. Trinity Jackman

9,604,013

95.27

476,886

4.73

Fahad Khan

9,613,878

95.37

467,021

4.63

Kim Shannon

10,076,884

99.96

4,015

0.04

Michael J. White

10,025,762

99.45

55,137

0.55

David R. Wingfield

10,076,884

99.96

4,015

0.04

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c2595.html

