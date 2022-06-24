Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Zendesk, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with an investor group

MILWAUKEE, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Zendesk ZEN for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with an investor group.
Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/zendesk-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Ademi LLP alleges Zendesk's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Zendesk holders will receive only $77.50 per share in a transaction that values Zendesk at approximately $10.2 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Zendesk by imposing a significant penalty if Zendesk accepts a superior bid. Zendesk insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.
We are investigating the conduct of Zendesk's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Zendesk.
If you own Zendesk common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/zendesk-inc.
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
SOURCE Ademi LLP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
