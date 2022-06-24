Asia Pacific Colloidal Silica Market Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Nouryon, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products, Zhejiang Yuda Chemical, and Others

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Asia Pacific Colloidal Silica Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Product Type and Application' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Players

Nouryon

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co. Ltd.

FUSO CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

YOUNG IL CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

Zhejiang Yuda Chemical Co.Ltd.

Dr. Khan Industrial Consultants Pvt. Ltd. (DKIC)

GuangDong Well-Silicasol Co.ltd

Qingdao Hai Wan Chemical (Group) Co. Ltd.

BeeChems

Report Highlights



The Asia Pacific colloidal silica market was valued at US$ 338.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 525.0 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.



The major factor driving the colloidal silica market growth in the Asia Pacific region is a surge in usage of colloidal silica in paints & coatings and automotive industries.

Additionally, there is a high demand for colloidal silica from the electronics & semiconductor industry, which is further driving the Asia Pacific colloidal silica market. For instance, colloidal silica is used in lead-acid batteries to make a solid electrolyte.

However, the decline in the textile industry in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic has further decreased the demand for colloidal silica. Various factors such as labor cost, weather, and demand and supply, fluctuations in raw material prices create an adverse impact on market growth.



The Asia Pacific colloidal silica market has been segmented based on product type into alkaline, acidic, modified, and ordinary. The alkaline segment held the largest share in the Asia Pacific colloidal silica market in 2020. Alkaline colloidal silica is nanometer-sized silica sols with a high surface area that is formed under an alkaline solution by polymerizing silica nuclei from silicate solutions.

The alkaline colloidal silica has high binding strength compared to other product types. It is mostly the preferred product type due to its wide variety of applications in industries such as paints & coatings and building & construction. The rapidly growing building and construction industry, especially in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, Japan, and Vietnam, has created lucrative opportunities for the colloidal silica market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Asia Pacific Colloidal Silica Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4.1 Raw Material

4.4.2 Manufacturing/Post-Processing

4.4.3 End-Use

4.5 Application Analysis

4.6 List Of Potential Customers By Application

4.7 List Of Colloidal Silica Manufacturers, By Country

4.8 Colloidal Silica Price Trend Analysis, By Country, 2019 & 2020



5. Colloidal Silica Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth of Investment Casting Industry

5.1.2 Versatility of Colloidal Silica

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Decline in Textile Industry in Asia

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Widening Scope of Aqueous Colloidal Silica

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Product Innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Colloidal Silica - Asia Pacific Market Analysis

6.1 Colloidal Silica Market Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific Colloidal Silica Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028

6.3 Asia Pacific Colloidal Silica Market - Volume and Forecast to 2028

6.4 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Colloidal Silica Market Analysis - by Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Colloidal Silica Market , by Product Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Alkaline

7.4 Acidic

7.5 Modified

7.6 Ordinary



8. Colloidal Silica Market Analysis - by Application



9. Asia Pacific Colloidal Silica Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Asia Pacific: Activated Carbon Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia Pacific Colloidal Silica Market



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdpzfz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets