BuildFire Continues To Earn Top Awards and Badges in G2's Summer 2022 Reports

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildFire earned a "Leader" badge in G2's Grid Report for Drag and Drop App Builders for the sixth consecutive quarter. BuildFire was also named a "Leader" in the Small Business Drag and Drop App Builder Software category for the second successive quarter.
Leader badges are the most prestigious recognition in G2's quarterly reports. Of the 112 software brands in the drag and drop app builder category on G2.com, just 11 received a Leader badge in the Summer 2022 Grid Report.
BuildFire's founder and CEO, Ian Blair, said, "I'm always looking forward to the G2 quarterly report release. It's a great benchmark to see where we stand in the app development industry, and I'm thrilled to see our brand recognized as a market leader."
"Continuing to earn prestigious badges in some of the most competitive app development categories affirms everything that we're doing here at BuildFire. We're still growing and creating more apps for mid-market and enterprise organizations. I expect to see these efforts reflected in future G2 reports as well," Ian continued.
In total, BuildFire was recognized for 11 achievements in G2's Summer 2022 Reports. This includes six "High Performer" honors in notable categories for mid-market app builder software, mobile development platforms, and application development platforms. BuildFire was also named a "Momentum Leader" in three additional categories.
About: BuildFire is an industry leader in the mobile app development space. The software makes it easy for businesses to create iOS and Android apps without writing any code. Simple enough for DIY users and robust enough for companies with advanced customization needs, BuildFire offers limitless scalability at a fraction of the price compared to traditional development. More than ten thousand professional-grade apps have been created with BuildFire since its launch in 2014.
