Cooling Fan Global Market Trends and Opportunities to 2026: Rising Demand from Construction, Mining and Data Centres

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Cooling Fan Market: Analysis By Segment (IT Products & Server, Automotive, Industrial, Appliances & Others), By Region Size And Trends With Impact Of COVID-19 And Forecast up to 2026' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cooling fan market in 2021 was valued at US$7.14 billion. The market is expected to grow up to US$13 billion by 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.73% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Segment:

The report provides the bifurcation of the cooling fan market into four segments: Information Technology (IT) Products and Server, Automotive, Industrial, Appliances & Others. In 2021, the IT products & server segment accounted for the maximum share of approximately 33% in the global cooling fan market owing to the rising IoT device demand and growing demand for ADAS.

The global industrial cooling fan market is expected to experience a significant CAGR of 17% in the forecasted period owing to an increase in the robots in the manufacturing and industrial sector. IT products and server cooling fan market is further segmented into three categories (Desktop, Northbridge (NB), and Server). In terms of value, NB is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% owing to the growing IT industry and global technological advancements. In terms of volume, the server cooling fan market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.9% owing to an exponential increase in the number of data centers around the world.

By Region:

The global cooling fan market is divided into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 with almost 38% share of the global market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global cooling fan market during the forecast period due to an increase in the sales of smart appliances, mostly owing to the high purchasing power of consumers, and greater awareness about smart cities and smart integrated appliances.

China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.1% among other regions owing to the increase in the adoption of electric cars and the booming automotive industry. Within Europe, the UK acquired around 30% of the market share as several major industrial projects are currently under development in the UK, which is projected to enhance demand for cooling fans in the future years.

Global Cooling fan Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers : One of the most important factors impacting cooling fan market is the increasing demand for data centers. The cooling system essentially draws heat from data center equipment and its surrounding environment. Cool air or fluids replace the heat to reduce the temperature of the hardware. Since advancements in multi-cloud computing, the migration from traditional on-premises physical servers to virtual network-based data centres is driving worldwide data center expansion. Therefore, as the demand for data center is growing, the demand for cooling fans is growing. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as surging urban population, rising demand from construction and mining sectors, rising home appliance industry, increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), etc.

: One of the most important factors impacting cooling fan market is the increasing demand for data centers. The cooling system essentially draws heat from data center equipment and its surrounding environment. Cool air or fluids replace the heat to reduce the temperature of the hardware. Since advancements in multi-cloud computing, the migration from traditional on-premises physical servers to virtual network-based data centres is driving worldwide data center expansion. Therefore, as the demand for data center is growing, the demand for cooling fans is growing. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as surging urban population, rising demand from construction and mining sectors, rising home appliance industry, increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), etc. Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, as high operational and maintenance costs, high power consumption, critical designing of cooling fans, etc.

However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, as high operational and maintenance costs, high power consumption, critical designing of cooling fans, etc. Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as a rise in demand for advanced robotics, demand for hybrid electric vehicles, a rise in demand for four-wheel drive fans in the automotive sector, continuous investment in R&D, rising demand for high-efficiency products in manufacturing market, etc. During the forecast period, demand for industrial robotics is expected to develop rapidly due to benefits such as cost reduction, greater quality, increased output, and enhanced worker health and safety. Overheating can become a severe problem for robots. Many robotics manufacturers use cooling fans to manage the temperature of their robots by putting them within the robots' bodies. Thus, the increased demand for robotics in the industry would drive future demand for cooling fans.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Cooling Fan

2.2 Cooling Fan Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Cooling Fan Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Heat Management Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Cooling Fan Market: An Analysis

3.3 Global Cooling Fan Market: Segment Analysis

3.4 Global IT Products and Servers Cooling Fan Market: Segment Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cooling Fan Market

5.2 Post-COVID-19 Impact on Global Cooling Fan Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Surging Urban Population

6.1.2 Rising Demand From Construction And Mining Sectors

6.1.3 Increasing Demand For Data Centers

6.1.4 Rising Home Appliance Industry

6.1.5 Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Operational And Maintenance Cost

6.2.2 High Power Consumption

6.2.3 Critical Designing Of Cooling Fans

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rise in Demand for Advance Robotics

6.3.2 Demand for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

6.3.3 Rise in Demand for Four-wheel Drive Fans in Automotive Sector

6.3.4 Continuous Investment in R&D

6.3.5 Rising Demand For High Efficiency Products In Manufacturing Market



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Cooling Fan Market Share by Players



8. Company profiles

Aerovent

Denso Corporation Nidec Corporation

EBM-Papst Group

Horton, Inc.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (NMB Technologies Corporation)

SPAL Automotive

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry CO., LTD.

Ziehl-Abegg SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsnu4g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets