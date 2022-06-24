Brick Lane Real Estate Partners With Side To Elevate the Real Estate Experience With Modern Tech

Brick Lane Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

ROCKLIN, Calif., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brick Lane Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Brick Lane Real Estate, a company that elevates the real estate experience by combining old-school service and modern tech, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Brick Lane Real Estate was founded by Cheryl Keller, renowned as a top-producing, award-winning, community-driven Realtor®. Keller is a Hall of Famer who has been decorated with numerous customer service accolades and the Lifetime Masters Club award in her two-decade career. In that time, she has facilitated more than $90 million in transactions — $5 million of which was in 2021 alone — and has secured a clientele comprising approximately 90% referrals. Brick Lane Real Estate, Keller's latest venture, expands upon her incomparable industry legacy of magnifying ethics in transactions to serve buyers and sellers throughout Placer, Sacramento, and El Dorado counties. Her husband, Robin Keller, who has supported her team for many years, has joined her as co-founder.

"At Brick Lane, our approach is rooted in our passion for real estate and desire to be a reassuring, long-term presence in our clients' lives and our community," Cheryl Keller said. "Woven throughout our attentive, personalized service is the added assurance of a consistently positive and exciting experience."

Partnering with Side will ensure Brick Lane Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Brick Lane Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Brick Lane Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"Owning my own company is a dream come true after 22 years of working for a large brokerage, and Side made it easy," Keller said. With its state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions, my team and I have an impressive array of tools and support at our disposal."

About Brick Lane Real Estate

Brick Lane Real Estate rejects averageness by elevating clients' real estate experiences. Securing homes at the best price and selling them for top dollar, its agents deliver results with a fierce negotiation style and solutions-oriented nature that is almost intuitive. They also blend old-school care with advanced tech for optimal service that exceeds clients' expectations on every level. Headquartered in Sacramento, Brick Lane Real Estate serves buyers and sellers throughout Placer, Sacramento, and El Dorado counties. For more information, visit http://www.bricklanerealestateca.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

