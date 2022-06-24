16th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium Returns to Oshkosh

The Vertical Flight Society is hosting the 16th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium (EAS) as a hybrid event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and online on July 23-24, 2022. It is the longest-running electric aircraft conference in the world.

FAIRFAX, Va., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 40 of the world's leading electric aircraft developers and technology experts will be speaking at the 16th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium (EAS), hosted by the Vertical Flight Society (VFS). The event will once again be held in person and online in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 23-24, 2022 — the weekend prior to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture 2022.

EAS is the world's longest-running electric aviation technology meeting. After two years of virtual-only programing, EAS returns with a hybrid event at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus (at the Culver Family Welcome Center) and online.

"The electric-powered aircraft industry is gaining momentum with investments topping $10B in the past five years. EAS provides an opportunity to get comprehensive updates on the state of the industry and hear from the industry's leading thought leaders," said Mike Hirschberg, VFS Executive Director.

The program will run from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm CDT on Saturday and Sunday with seven sessions a day. Each moderated panel session will include a Q&A discussion with presenters and attendees — a hallmark of the annual Electric Aircraft Symposium.

The development of innovative battery-electric, hybrid-electric and hydrogen-electric propulsion systems coupled with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL), electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) and electric conventional takeoff and landing (eCTOL) aircraft designs promises to significantly reduce air transportation costs and enable new advanced air mobility (AAM) markets, while helping the aviation industry achieve its ambitious sustainability goals.

Many of the companies now on the forefront of the electric aviation revolution made their public debut at the Electric Aircraft Symposium or the VFS Electric VTOL Symposium, which has been held annually since 2014.

"In 2007, the CAFE Foundation organized the world's first Electric Aircraft Symposium to address emerging interest in electric propulsion, along with energy and climate issues. These meetings helped create the growing industry you see today," added long-time EAS organizer Yolanka Wulff, Executive Director of the Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI).

"The Vertical Flight Society began sponsoring EAS in 2018 because we recognized the vertical and horizonal takeoff and landing aircraft communities could benefit tremendously from each other," added Hirschberg. "For example, distributed electric propulsion (DEP) is a common element in most of these revolutionary electric-powered aircraft designs, and they face similar technology and certification challenges."

The cost of the two-day symposium is $175 for on-site or virtual attendees. There is also a special virtual-only option for VFS student members of only $25. Details on the agenda, registration and sponsorships are posted at: http://www.vtol.org/eas.

This year's EAS will present more than 40 experts from industry, academia and government, participating in 14 in-depth panel discussions covering the full spectrum of topics including electric aircraft configurations, propulsion systems, community integration, demand forecasting, autonomy, vertiports, noise, urban operations, training, AAM competitions, cargo, hydrogen propulsion, certification, regional air mobility and defense/public services.

Participating companies and organizations include AeroTEC, AFWERX, Airflow.aero, ACI Airport Council International, Ampaire, Arup, AutoFlightX, Autonodyne, Beta Technologies, Bristow, Bye Aerospace, Black & Veatch, CAMI, Crown Consulting, Diamond Aircraft, EASA, Electra.aero, Elroy Air, Eviation, EVE Air Mobility, Hartzell, Honeywell, International Vehicle Research, Joby Aviation, Lilium, Ohio UAS Center, National Aeronautic Association (NAA), NEXA Advisors, Pipistrel/Textron eAviation, Rolls-Royce Electrical, Skyports, Supernal, Swanson Aviation Consultancy, UC Berkeley, Urban Movement Labs, Wisk, Whisper Aero, Volocopter, Xwing and ZeroAvia.

About the Electric Aircraft Symposium

CAFE Foundation hosted the first electric aircraft symposium in North America in 2007. In 2011, the Foundation managed NASA's Green Flight Challenge, funded by Google. This $1.35M prize was awarded to Pipistrel USA for its winning 4-seat, electric-powered aircraft, the Taurus G4, which flew nearly 200 miles (322 km) non-stop, while achieving 403.5 passenger-MPG (171.5 passenger-km/l). Its astounding efficiency was more than twice that of the piston-powered aircraft in the competition.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, VFS provided virtual hosting of the 14th and 15th EAS events in 2020 and 2021. VFS is now the Symposium's primary organizer and sponsor.

About the Vertical Flight Society

The Vertical Flight Society is the world's premier vertical flight technical society. Since it was founded as the American Helicopter Society in 1943, the Society has been a major force in the advancement of vertical flight. VFS is the global resource for information on vertical flight technology. For nearly 80 years, it has provided global leadership for scientific, technical, educational and legislative initiatives that advance the state of the art of vertical flight.

VFS hosted the world's first electric VTOL technical meeting in 2014, launched the world's first eVTOL eNewsletter in 2016, world's first dedicated eVTOL website in 2017, the world's first eVTOL short course in 2018, and North America's first hydrogen aviation symposium in March 2022.

