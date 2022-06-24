ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

InventHelp Inventor Develops Durable and Comfortable Backpack (RKH-170)

by PRNewswire
June 24, 2022 11:15 AM | 1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a backpack that supports the head and neck while reducing strain on the back and shoulders," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the BOOKCASE. My design would provide a more durable and comfortable alternative to conventional backpacks."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient and comfortable backpack for students, travelers, etc. In doing so, it offers a hands-free way to transport books and personal belongings. It also reduces stress and strain on the back and shoulders and it enables the unit to be easily transported up steps. The invention features a protective and portable design that is easy to use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-durable-and-comfortable-backpack-rkh-170-301574427.html

SOURCE InventHelp

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: New Products/ServicesPress Releases