Livermore Partners LLC announces acquisition of common shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Livermore Strategic Opportunities, LP, a fund advised by Livermore Partners LLC (together, "Livermore Partners") announces that it acquired 5,700 common shares ("Shares") of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the "Issuer") of 3623 Old Conjeo Road, Suite 207, Newbury Park, California 91320 on June 21, 2022, 9,100 Shares on June 17, 2022, and 3,761,267 Shares pursuant to a rights offering (the "Rights Offering") conducted by the Issuer on January 4, 2022. See the information circular for the Rights Offering filed on SEDAR by the Issuer and the Issuer's news releases announcing the completion of the Rights Offering for additional information. The Shares were acquired on behalf of certain investment funds and managed accounts that Livermore Partners manage (the "Funds and Accounts").

Immediately prior to the Rights Offering, Livermore Partners had control and direction of 1,194,690 Shares, representing 5.13% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately after the Rights Offering, Livermore Partners had control and direction of an aggregate of 4,955,957 Shares, representing approximately 13.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately after the purchase of the Shares on the open market, Livermore Partners had control and direction of an aggregate of 4,970,757 Shares, representing approximately 13.96% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. On May 16, 2022, the Issuer completed a consolidation. All numbers in this press release are on a post-consolidated basis.

Livermore Partners acquired the Shares for investment purposes and may acquire additional securities or dispose of existing securities of the Issuer, in the market or privately, from time to time, as circumstances warrant. Livermore Partners LLC exercises, or is deemed to exercise, control or direction over the Shares in its capacity as portfolio manager of Livermore Strategic Opportunities, LP. The Shares over which Livermore Partners LLC has control and direction are owned by the Funds and Accounts.

SOURCE Livermore Partners LLC