Global Security Analytics Markets, 2019-2021 & 2022-2026: Increase in Number of Cybercrimes & Increasing Focus from Organizations Developing a Data-Driven Strategy

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Analytics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security analytics market is expected to grow from $10.9 Billion in 2021 to $24.4 Billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.



The report covers the market for security analytics with regards to the user base across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for security analytics in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.

Due to the fast improvements in malware and other cyberattacks, the demand for security analytics tools is expanding. One of the most significant advantages of security analytics is the enormous amount and variety of data that can be analyzed at any given time. From user behaviour tracking to network traffic analysis, security analytics can be used for a variety of purposes.

Some of the remaining use cases in the security analytics market include analyzing network traffic to detect patterns that indicate a potential attack, monitoring user behaviour, especially potentially suspicious behaviour, detecting insider threats, detecting data exfiltration, and identifying accounts that may have been compromised.

In this report, the global security analytics market has been segmented based on solution type, deployment, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region. Based on solution type, the security analytics market has been segmented into web security analytics, network security analytics, endpoint security analytics, and application security analytics.

Based on deployment mode, the security analytics market has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premises deployment. On-premises deployment of security analytics software improves security teams' access to data, enabling them to tailor specific products and solutions to specific end customers. By deploying an on-premises security analytics platform, companies can train dedicated staff and ensure high-quality output.

Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment type, organization size, solution, end-users, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the security analytics solution providers.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by deployment, solution, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook

Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments

Insight into industry structure for security analytics, current competitive landscape, R&D activities, recent market developments, and company revenue share analysis

Descriptive Company Profiles of the Leading Market Players

Broadcom Inc

Fortinet Inc.

McAfee Corp

IBM Corp

Cisco Systems Inc

Splunk Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Security Analytics: Market Overview

Introduction to Big Data Analytics

Types of Big Data Analytics

Factors Driving the Growth of Big Data Analytics

Big Data Analytics for Cybersecurity

Introduction to Security Analytics

Types of Security Analytics

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity

Advantages of AI in Cybersecurity

SIEM vs Security Analytics

Impact of COVID-19 on the Analytics Market

Market Drivers

Increasing Focus from Organizations Developing a Data-Driven Strategy

Increasing Adoption of the Internet of Things

Growth of Cloud Analytics

Increase in Number of Cybercrimes

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Cloud Deployment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Solution

Network Security Analytics

Web Security Analytics

Endpoint Security Analytics

Application Security Analytics

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Exabeam, Inc.

Fireeye Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Gurucul Solutions Llc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (Hpe)

Hillstone Networks

Huntsman Security

International Business Machines Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Logrhythm Inc.

Mcafee Corp.

Rsa Security Llc

Securonix

Splunk Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/og1wnf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets