Claire's Place Foundation Hits the Seas for Cystic Fibrosis

Claire's Place Competes in 80-Mile Paddling Challenge From The Bahamas to Florida

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claire's Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is pleased to announce that they have a relay team competing in The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis, a long-distance paddle challenge to help raise awareness and funding for CF.

On June 25, 2022 at midnight competitors will begin the 80-mile paddle board trek from Bimini Island in the Bahamas and land in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. Founder of Piper's Angel's Foundation Travis Suit created the event as a way to gain exposure for those suffering from CF after his 4-year old daughter, Piper, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of CF in 2011. Travis and three friends took the journey paddling across the ocean for 16 hours in hopes to show that no matter what obstacles we face in life, we can always use the gift of choice to persevere.

"It is a dream come true to have Claire's Place Foundation travel all the way from California to participate in this year's Crossing," said Founder of Piper's Angel's Foundation Travis Suit. "Claire's Place Founder Claire Wineland was one of the most inspiring advocates the CF community has ever had, her passing at such a young age was devastating. The fact that her mom is carrying the torch of her legacy, and bringing such courage to come paddle in The Crossing is a testament to the strength and perseverance of our CF families."

"Every fall and then getting back up on our boards has led to this day," said Claire's Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. "The determination and dedication of our fellow crusaders to raise crucial funds for the CF community warms my heart. We continue to carry on my daughter Claire's legacy of supporting the CF village through Claire's Place and incredible fundraisers such as The Crossing for CF. We are thrilled to be paddling!"

Support the Claire's Place team by making a donation here. Thank you to all of the Claire Crew sponsors: Ukonik, Everyday California, Topo Chico, Victory Koredry, AllianceRX/Walgreens Prime and Sharkbanz.

For Media:

Finish Line Location

Lake Worth Beach Pier

10 S Ocean Blvd.

Lake Worth, FL 33460

About Claire's Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire's Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire's Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire's foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal's "Small Nonprofit of the Year" and "Fundraiser of the Year" for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire's Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire's legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit http://www.clairesplacefoundation.org.

Media Contact

Carrie Callahan, Claire's Place Foundation, 6174134589, carrie@nashcallahan.com

SOURCE Claire's Place Foundation