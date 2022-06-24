Cyber Defense Media Group Announces Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 Are Now Open

Most Prestigious Awards for Cybersecurity Companies Who Have the Potential of Being Valued at $1B USD

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CYBER DEFENSE MEDIA GROUP (CDMG), the industry's leading electronic information security media group, is announcing that the annual Black Unicorn awards are now open! Innovative information security companies of any size, that have not yet gone public, with a public market valuation of $1B USD or more may apply for this prestigious award.

Cybersecurity companies that wish to apply may visit https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Black Unicorn Awards

In the cybersecurity industry, Gary S. Miliefsky, cybersecurity industry veteran and CEO of Cyber Defense Media Group coined the term black unicorn as a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment. The Black Unicorn Awards are designed to help showcase companies with this kind of potential. Ultimately, the judging in our awards is tough and it's still up to the finalists and the winners to execute a flawless business model to reach this potential. It takes innovation, dedication, passion – the right team and the right cyber security solution, harmoniously executed to become a unicorn.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences, Blackhat and CyberDefenseCon. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com, award winning CISOs and InfoSec Innovators at https://www.cyberdefenseconferences.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

