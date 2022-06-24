Lighthouse Health & Wellness Hires Ray Hosack as Senior Vice President

Ray Hosack has been hired as Senior Vice President of Lighthouse Health & Wellness (H&W), bringing dynamic experience and a background in law enforcement wellness to help guide the organization's rapid growth.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ray Hosack has been hired as Senior Vice President of Lighthouse Health & Wellness (H&W), bringing dynamic experience and a background in law enforcement wellness to help guide the organization's rapid growth.

Ray Hosack is an attorney with a lifetime of experience in law enforcement. An Eagle Scout in high school, Hosack graduated college from TCU in Fort Worth before joining the Arlington, TX police department in 1993. During his 12 full-time/part-time years in Arlington, Hosack was a district patrol officer, training corporal, jail workout detective, white collar crimes detective, and a domestic crimes detective. Following law school at Texas Wesleyan University, Hosack maintained his commission in Arlington as well as his participation in the Arlington police honor guard, mainly by playing TAPS at funerals and state-wide events. Hosack has had the honor of playing TAPS at the Texas Police Memorial ceremony in Austin on several occasions as well as performing the National Anthem at Texas Ranger baseball games.

As an attorney, Hosack worked for several years as a full-time staff attorney for the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), which provides legal representation, lobbying and legislative representation, local political action, collective bargaining and negotiations support, and a range of field-related services to Texas peace officers. At CLEAT, Hosack assisted officers by responding to critical incidents, representing officers during use-of-force investigations, and providing them legal representation for disciplinary and employment issues. Following his time at CLEAT, Hosack continued to provide similar services for officers as a contract attorney for Texas Law Shield. During his legal career, Hosack has also served as in-house counsel for an international medical device manufacturing company and chief legal officer for an oil and gas exploration entity.

Having long recognized the mental and emotional toll policing has on individuals and their families, Hosack welcomed the opportunity to become part of the COPline family of volunteer crisis listeners in 2019. COPline is a nonprofit organization that trains retired police officers to answer a 24/7 peer support crisis line for police officers, retired officers, and their spouses. He has attended multiple training events since his original training and humbly accepted an offer to serve as a board member in the summer of 2021.

Hosack's extensive experience in public safety and passion for first responder wellness make him a valuable addition to the Lighthouse H&W team.

"Ray brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in multiple fields, including first responder wellness, making him an ideal addition to our executive team as Lighthouse continues to grow and flourish," said Joe Ramirez, Founder of Lighthouse Health & Wellness.

As Senior Vice President, Hosack will oversee day to day operations and collaborate with senior management, directing the organization's growth and success as it expands horizons in 2022 and beyond. There are many new projects being developed at Lighthouse H&W as the organization's recent collaboration with FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, has provided additional resources and growth opportunities. FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government. It is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community.

AT&T's founding sponsorship of Lighthouse strengthens and expands the impact of each organization's mission. With AT&T's support, Lighthouse H&W will be able to greatly accelerate wellness outreach efforts to first responders across the nation, expand its no-cost custom app development program, and continue to evolve the Lighthouse H&W Resource Library. This will further Lighthouse's declared mission to foster the discovery, development and distribution of health and wellness tools and information that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network

Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Lighthouse Health & Wellness

Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. The organization accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Beyond the technology platform, Lighthouse Health & Wellness also offers custom wellness programming and support plans that are specifically tailored to individual agency needs, and can include on-site support, coordinating speaking engagements, developing enrichment materials, peer support team training, and more. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about the organization and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to lighthousehw.org.

Media Contact

Joe Ramirez, Lighthouse Health & Wellness, 949-305-7008, joe@lighthousehw.org

SOURCE Lighthouse Health & Wellness