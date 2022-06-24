ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Device to Create/Record Music (SGM-126)

by PRNewswire
June 24, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way for a musician or singer to produce the tones and sounds of various musical instruments," said an inventor, from Danville, Ill., "so I invented the ANTI- PRODUCER. My design enables you to create and record music whenever inspiration strikes."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to create and record music without instruments. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase a drum machine, mixer, etc. It also saves time and effort and it could make the creative process easier and more convenient. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for singers, musicians, music hobbyists, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGM-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-device-to-createrecord-music-sgm-126-301574404.html

SOURCE InventHelp

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MusicNew Products/ServicesEntertainmentPress ReleasesGeneral