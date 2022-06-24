South Africa Pesticides and Agrochemicals Manufacturing Report 2022: Influencing Factors, Competitive Analysis, Outlook, Industry Associations, Environmental and Health Issues

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture of Pesticides and other Agrochemicals in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemicals, including information on the state and size of the industry, trends, research, development and innovation, environmental and health issues and other influencing factors.

There are profiles of 23 companies including international players operating in South Africa such as Bayer, BASF and Syngenta and local manufacturer AECI. Other profiles include companies such as Oro Agri, UPL and River Bioscience.



The Manufacture of Pesticides and Other Agrochemicals

South Africa is Africa's largest exporter of pesticides and related agrochemicals. Although pesticide export volumes have doubled over the past decade, South Africa is a net importer of agrochemicals and is wholly dependent on foreign suppliers for the active ingredients required in the formulation of chemical pesticides.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, supply has been affected by supply chain disruptions, shipping delays and stock shortages. Despite the strong performance of South Africa's agriculture sector in 2021, pesticide sales growth was constrained by stock shortages and export volumes declined.

Key Trends

The industry is driven by climatic factors, a greater focus on improving crop yields and production efficiency and the control of harmful insect outbreaks.

There is growing consumer awareness of the potential health and environmental risks associated with chemical pesticides and this is driving demand for organic products that are sustainably cultivated. Traditional chemical pesticides are increasingly being used in conjunction with biopesticides.

Environmental and health issues

Chemical pesticides pose a substantial threat to the environment and pesticides may also kill non-targeted plants and animals. Pesticides can also cause soil degradation, which can cause a decline in crop yields, threatening food security. Some pesticides may be carcinogens, irritate the skin or eyes, or affect the endocrine and nervous systems.

Lobbyists say that many products do not comply with current international risk assessment standards. Another concern is the widespread availability of acutely toxic pesticides that are used to manufacture illicit drugs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID -19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Health and Safety Concerns

6.5. Labour

6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

ADAMA South Africa (Pty) Ltd

AECI Ltd

AgBiTech Pty Ltd

Agro-Serve (Pty) Ltd

Andermatt PHP (Pty) Ltd

Avima (Pty) Ltd

BASF Agricultural Specialities (Pty) Ltd

BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bayer (Pty) Ltd

Corteva Agriscience RSA (Pty) Ltd

Degesch South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enviro Bio Chem (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Farm-AG International (Pty) Ltd

InteliChem (Pty) Ltd

Kombat (Pty) Ltd

Nufarm Agriculture (Pty) Ltd

Oro Agri SA (Pty) Ltd

River Bioscience (Pty) Ltd

Scientific Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Sumitomo Corporation Africa (Pty) Ltd

Syngenta South Africa (Pty) Ltd

UPL South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Villa Crop Protection (Pty) Ltd

