Governor General to undertake official visit to Yukon

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will undertake an official visit to Yukon from June 26 to 28, 2022.

During the visit, the Governor General will deliver the keynote address at the Arctic Arts Summit, which will bring together representatives of Arctic countries and the Indigenous nations of the circumpolar region. The summit's objective is to strengthen arts and culture in the North and stimulate collaboration in the arts and creative industries.

While in the territory, Their Excellencies will also meet with Her Honour the Honourable Angélique Bernard, Commissioner of Yukon; the Honourable Sandy Silver, Premier of Yukon; and with Indigenous leaders from throughout the territory.

Their Excellencies will have the opportunity to meet with members of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation in Carcross. Their Excellencies will also engage in a discussion with students from Yukon University.

Times are indicated in Mountain Standard Time (MST).

Whitehorse

Sunday, June 26

11 a.m.

Official Welcoming Ceremony at Taylor House

Their Excellencies will arrive at Taylor House, the official office of the Commissioner of Yukon, and will be greeted by the Honourable Angélique Bernard, Commissioner of Yukon. Her Excellency will also inspect a guard of honour.

Taylor House, 412 Main Street

11:15 a.m.

Meeting with the Commissioner of Yukon

Their Excellencies will meet with the Honourable Angélique Bernard, Commissioner of Yukon.

3 p.m.

Visit to the Haa Shagóon Hídi (Carcross/Tagish First Nation Cultural Centre)

Their Excellencies will meet with members of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation and discuss the state of emergency issued in January in the wake of drug-related deaths that affected their community. They will also attend a reception in the Haa Shagóon Hídi Great Hall.

Carcross

Whitehorse

Monday, June 27

9 a.m.

Meeting with the Premier of Yukon

Their Excellencies will meet with the Honourable Sandy Silver, Premier of Yukon.

Yukon Legislative Building, 2071 Second Avenue

10 a.m.

Meeting with Yukon First Nations Leadership

Their Excellencies will meet with Yukon First Nations leaders and have the opportunity to discuss issues impacting their communities.

2 p.m.

Arctic Arts Summit

Her Excellency will give the keynote address at the Arctic Arts Summit, which will bring together representatives of the eight Arctic countries and the Indigenous nations of the circumpolar region.

Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre, 1171 First Avenue

7 p.m.

Exhibition Opening at Yukon Arts Centre

Their Excellencies will attend the opening of the TETHER exhibit, a collection of artworks by northern Indigenous artists whose works display the complex and inseparable bonds connecting these diverse groups. Their Excellencies will also have the opportunity to attend the premiere of Dreaming Roots, a 70-minute multidisciplinary performance show by and about Yukon First Nations people today.

Yukon Arts Centre, 300 University Drive

Whitehorse

Tuesday, June 28

10 a.m.

Visit to Yukon University Ayamdigut (Whitehorse) Campus

Her Excellency will visit and meet with students at Yukon University, which is the first university to open in Canada's North, above the 60th parallel.

Yukon University, 500 University Drive

Quick facts

This will be Governor General Mary Simon's first official visit to Yukon .

first official visit to . This visit is part of a larger objective of visiting each province and territory to engage with Canadians from across the country.

