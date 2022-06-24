Global Smart Cities Market Report 2022 - 2027: Featuring Key Players Accenture, Google, Panasonic and Others

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall value of global smart cities market to exceed $2.7 trillion by 2027

by 2027 The artificial intelligence market in smart cities to reach $298 billion by 2027

by 2027 North America is the largest region with a 33.4% of the total smart cities market

is the largest region with a 33.4% of the total smart cities market The infrastructure segment is the largest technology area with 68.2% of the total market

5G narrow-band, mid-band and millimeter wave in smart cities to reach $121.5 billion by 2027

This report evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.



The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2022 to 2027. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.



Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments to meet these challenges. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, the industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including AI, IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, edge computing, and big data analytics.



Technological innovation is one of the driving factors for the development of cities. These innovations are also an important support for those searching for new ways to manage resources and deliver services. A lot of smart city technologies are being developed to manage specific issues in energy distribution, energy management, transportation management, and public safety.

New generations of sensor networks, big data analytics, and IoT applications are being deployed in public and privately managed physical spaces to meet these requirements, though many challenges remain.



An important focus area for smart cities is technology infrastructure to enable smart utilities (smart grids, sanitation, water, and gas), smarter buildings, and workplaces. Systems and resources are intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. We see great synergy coming in public and corporate collaboration, but it will take up to twenty years to fully develop.



Major initiatives are beginning to make a substantial positive impact as critical milestones are achieved. This includes network and system interoperability, security and privacy controls, and technology integration. For the latter, one of the key areas that we see is the combination of AI and IoT forming "thinking" cities that rely upon the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT).



Industry verticals we see as early beneficiaries include utilities, public safety, and transportation. Specific AIoT-enhanced smart city solutions within these verticals are poised to improve the overall efficiency and operational effectiveness of delivery systems as well as human capital management.



Optimizing systems and services for the smart cities market will be an ongoing process. This is because developing a smart city represents an ongoing transformation process in which the correct environment for smart solutions to be efficiently accepted takes shape over a period of decades. Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Smart City Overview

A Global Need for a Smarter Urban Environment

All Cities are "Smart" but some are Smarter than Others

Smart City Strategy and Planning

Smart City Considerations

Existing vs. New City Approach

Smart City Development Factors

Smart City Services Life Cycle

Smart Community Services

Smart City Business Models

Build Own Operate

Build Operate Transfer

Build Operate Manage

Open Business Model

Smart City Market Analysis

Smart City Market Drivers

High Bandwidth, Low Latency, and Reliable Communications

Reduced Energy Consumption with Smart Energy Solutions

Active Citizen Engagement Leads to Greater Smart City Support

Improving Governance Services and National Security

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Fostering Urban Development

Smart City Solution Focus Areas

Smart City Infrastructure

Specific Smart City Solution Areas

Smart City Technology Analysis

Machine to Machine and Internet of Things

Machine to Machine Technologies and Communications

Internet of Things in Smart Cities

Smart City Data Management Technologies and Solutions

Artificial Intelligence in Smart Cities

Metropolitan and Wide Area Communications

Short Range Communication Technology

Next Generation Computing support of Smart Cities

Smart City Development by Region and Country

Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis

Smart City Ecosystem Analysis

Smart City Product and Service Provider Opportunity Analysis

Key Players

ABB

Accela

Accenture

Aclara

Aclima

Advantech

Aeris Communications

AGT International

Airspan

Airtel

Alibaba

Allegro

Ally

Alstom SA

Altair Semiconductor

Alvarion

Amazon

Ambience Data

AMCS

AMD

America Movil

Amplia Soluciones SL

Analog Devices Inc.

Apple

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Breezometer

Bridj

Broadcom Corporation

BT Group

Blyncsy

China Mobile

China Unicom

Ciena Corporation

CIMCON Lighting

Cisco

Citrix Systems

Cityflo

Citymapper

Civicsmart

Ericsson

Evopark

EZparking

Fathom

Filament

GE

Get My Parking

Google

Gridcure

IBM

Inte

Microsoft

Mindteck

Miovision

Mobike

Moovel

Moovit

NEC

Neighborland

Nokia

Nordsense

NTT DATA

One Concern

Oorja On Move

Opendatasoft

Opusone

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic

Parkwhiz

Passport

Phoenix Robotix

Schneider Electric SA

Sentiance

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless

Sigfox

Signify

Soofa

Spacetime Insight

Spatial Labs, Inc

Valor Water Analytics

Varentec

Veniam

Veolia

Verizon

Videonetics Technologies

Vodafone

Zenysis

Zerocycle

ZiFF Technologies

Smart Cities Projects

Smart Traffic Management of Miami-Dade

Waste Management in Sweden

Creating a Health Hub

Smart London Plan

Recycling Project in Finland

Danish City Gains Efficiency with Cloud-based Productivity Tools

City of Seoul Case Study

Bauru scores big with GE LED signals

signals Integrated Smart City Transportation System

Smart Meter Solutions for Water Utilities

Smart Cities Market Forecast 2022 - 2027



