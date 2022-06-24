Global Smart Cities Market Report 2022 - 2027: Featuring Key Players Accenture, Google, Panasonic and Others

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Select Report Findings:
- Overall value of global smart cities market to exceed $2.7 trillion by 2027
- The artificial intelligence market in smart cities to reach $298 billion by 2027
- North America is the largest region with a 33.4% of the total smart cities market
- The infrastructure segment is the largest technology area with 68.2% of the total market
- 5G narrow-band, mid-band and millimeter wave in smart cities to reach $121.5 billion by 2027
This report evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.
The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2022 to 2027. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.
Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments to meet these challenges. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, the industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including AI, IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, edge computing, and big data analytics.
Technological innovation is one of the driving factors for the development of cities. These innovations are also an important support for those searching for new ways to manage resources and deliver services. A lot of smart city technologies are being developed to manage specific issues in energy distribution, energy management, transportation management, and public safety.
New generations of sensor networks, big data analytics, and IoT applications are being deployed in public and privately managed physical spaces to meet these requirements, though many challenges remain.
An important focus area for smart cities is technology infrastructure to enable smart utilities (smart grids, sanitation, water, and gas), smarter buildings, and workplaces. Systems and resources are intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. We see great synergy coming in public and corporate collaboration, but it will take up to twenty years to fully develop.
Major initiatives are beginning to make a substantial positive impact as critical milestones are achieved. This includes network and system interoperability, security and privacy controls, and technology integration. For the latter, one of the key areas that we see is the combination of AI and IoT forming "thinking" cities that rely upon the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT).
Industry verticals we see as early beneficiaries include utilities, public safety, and transportation. Specific AIoT-enhanced smart city solutions within these verticals are poised to improve the overall efficiency and operational effectiveness of delivery systems as well as human capital management.
Optimizing systems and services for the smart cities market will be an ongoing process. This is because developing a smart city represents an ongoing transformation process in which the correct environment for smart solutions to be efficiently accepted takes shape over a period of decades. Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Smart City Overview
- A Global Need for a Smarter Urban Environment
- All Cities are "Smart" but some are Smarter than Others
Smart City Strategy and Planning
- Smart City Considerations
- Existing vs. New City Approach
- Smart City Development Factors
- Smart City Services Life Cycle
- Smart Community Services
- Smart City Business Models
- Build Own Operate
- Build Operate Transfer
- Build Operate Manage
- Open Business Model
Smart City Market Analysis
- Smart City Market Drivers
- High Bandwidth, Low Latency, and Reliable Communications
- Reduced Energy Consumption with Smart Energy Solutions
- Active Citizen Engagement Leads to Greater Smart City Support
- Improving Governance Services and National Security
- Accelerating Digital Transformation
- Fostering Urban Development
- Smart City Solution Focus Areas
- Smart City Infrastructure
- Specific Smart City Solution Areas
Smart City Technology Analysis
- Machine to Machine and Internet of Things
- Machine to Machine Technologies and Communications
- Internet of Things in Smart Cities
- Smart City Data Management Technologies and Solutions
- Artificial Intelligence in Smart Cities
- Metropolitan and Wide Area Communications
- Short Range Communication Technology
- Next Generation Computing support of Smart Cities
Smart City Development by Region and Country
- Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis
- Smart City Ecosystem Analysis
- Smart City Product and Service Provider Opportunity Analysis
Key Players
- ABB
- Accela
- Accenture
- Aclara
- Aclima
- Advantech
- Aeris Communications
- AGT International
- Airspan
- Airtel
- Alibaba
- Allegro
- Ally
- Alstom SA
- Altair Semiconductor
- Alvarion
- Amazon
- Ambience Data
- AMCS
- AMD
- America Movil
- Amplia Soluciones SL
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Apple
- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
- Breezometer
- Bridj
- Broadcom Corporation
- BT Group
- Blyncsy
- China Mobile
- China Unicom
- Ciena Corporation
- CIMCON Lighting
- Cisco
- Citrix Systems
- Cityflo
- Citymapper
- Civicsmart
- Ericsson
- Evopark
- EZparking
- Fathom
- Filament
- GE
- Get My Parking
- Gridcure
- IBM
- Inte
- Microsoft
- Mindteck
- Miovision
- Mobike
- Moovel
- Moovit
- NEC
- Neighborland
- Nokia
- Nordsense
- NTT DATA
- One Concern
- Oorja On Move
- Opendatasoft
- Opusone
- Oracle Corporation
- Panasonic
- Parkwhiz
- Passport
- Phoenix Robotix
- Schneider Electric SA
- Sentiance
- Siemens AG
- Sierra Wireless
- Sigfox
- Signify
- Soofa
- Spacetime Insight
- Spatial Labs, Inc
- Valor Water Analytics
- Varentec
- Veniam
- Veolia
- Verizon
- Videonetics Technologies
- Vodafone
- Zenysis
- Zerocycle
- ZiFF Technologies
Smart Cities Projects
- Smart Traffic Management of Miami-Dade
- Waste Management in Sweden
- Creating a Health Hub
- Smart London Plan
- Recycling Project in Finland
- Danish City Gains Efficiency with Cloud-based Productivity Tools
- City of Seoul Case Study
- Bauru scores big with GE LED signals
- Integrated Smart City Transportation System
- Smart Meter Solutions for Water Utilities
Smart Cities Market Forecast 2022 - 2027
