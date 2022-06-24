Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist THANA ALEXA and her Band on Thursday July 28 at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist THANA ALEXA and her Band will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday July 28 at 7:30 P.M. Thana Alexa joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for THANA ALEXA, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

"Thana Alexa stood out...entirely new, evocative and exhilarating," raves BILLBOARD.

"Thana Alexa is young and chic and possesses an electric stage presence..A groove machine with great vocal skill and interpretive sensitivity," boasts DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE.

"Alexa uses her voice as both a lyrical and experimental instrument, while also using atmospheric sounds, electronics, soundscapes and textures, partly through her keyboards, all meshing in a unique hybrid sound unlikely heard elsewhere," says GLIDE MAGAZINE.

Acclaimed Jazz Vocalist Thana Alexa's self-released album 'ONA' (March 2020) earned her 2 Grammy® Award Nominations - "Best Jazz Vocal Album" and "Best Instrumental Jazz Solo" for World-Renowned Violinist Regina Carter's performance. Thana's music pushes the boundaries of the genre into new and unexplored territory with deep seeded roots in jazz and overtones of contemporary soul and world music. This awe-inspiring Vocalist, Composer & Arranger - for whom the voice is both a lyrical & experimental instrument - recently appeared on the cover of Downbeat Magazine, her official music video premiered in Forbes leading up to the 2021 GRAMMY® Awards, and her work was featured in both the Wall Street Journal & Rolling Stone.

"Thana Alexa's modern arrangements and rhythmic vocals bring new life to jazz classics. We are thoroughly looking forward to a moving and grooving night of jazz!" says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club.

