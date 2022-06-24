Hair Cuttery Family of Brands Marks Second Anniversary with Major Momentum

A new chief executive, an ambitious salon revitalization project, a product line relaunch, and an employee development program are among the company's highlights midway through 2022.

McLEAN, Va. , June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, Hair Cuttery Family of Brands (HCFB) celebrates its second anniversary with several new initiatives that will continue to propel the company forward. The anniversary commemorates HC Salon Holdings, Inc.'s purchase of the brands in June 2020, followed by the reopening of over 500 salons and rehiring of over 5,000 Salon Professionals.

This spring, salon industry veteran, Eric Bakken, stepped in as President & CEO of HCFB after nearly 30 years in senior leadership positions at Regis Corp. After embarking on a listening tour to meet many of HCFB's Salon Associates, Bakken recommended a major revitalization project to refresh over 100 salons near Philadelphia, Pa., and Richmond, Va. The company's Board of Directors unanimously approved.

"Our Associate Promise is to provide limitless opportunities for our Salon Professionals to live their best lives, which includes creating an enhanced salon environment for our Stylists," said Bakken. "I am pleased that the Board fully supports this initiative that equally benefits our Guests and has authorized us to begin work immediately."

HCFB also recently launched its "Blueprint" program, a professional development training that touches on personal growth, financial education, wellness, recreation, and more. Heather Owens, HCFB's Director of Training and Development, who leads the program has already seen successful results for over 500 Salon Leaders and 2,100 Salon Professionals.

To add to its anniversary achievements, the company relaunched its professional haircare line, cibu®. The expanded line now includes new Curl + Coil and Balance collections. Originally launched in 2005, cibu's fan-favorite formulas are infused with natural ingredients such as CBD, aloe, jojoba, and argan oils. All cibu products are paraben-free, sulfate-free, color-safe, and never tested on animals. The products are now available direct-to-consumer online at mycibu.com, haircuttery.com, Amazon, Walmart.com and at Hair Cuttery® and Bubbles® salons.

ABOUT HAIR CUTTERY FAMILY OF BRANDS

Hair Cuttery Family of Brands (HCFB) is the official home of Hair Cuttery®, Bubbles®, and cibu®. As a multi-brand company of hair salons and professional styling products, HCFB provides an affordable indulgence for all. Putting our stylists at the heart of our business allows us to embrace a hospitality-driven approach to hair care. After relaunching in 2020 with a mission to create human connections by giving the confidence of style, our company empowers thousands of Salon Professionals to deliver exceptional Guest service. HCFB continues to transform the beauty industry by adopting tech solutions that personalize the Guest experience inside and outside of the salon. We are the everything hair experience for your entire family. For more information, visit haircuttery.com and bubblessalons.com.

