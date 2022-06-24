EBSCO Information Services Announces Partnership with Clever

~ Collaboration to Provide Seamless Single Sign-On Access for K-12 Schools Nationwide ~

IPSWICH, Mass., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is partnering with Clever, the most widely-used single sign-on (SSO) portal for schools in the United States. This partnership serves as a solution for schools looking to streamline access to their EBSCO resources for students and teachers.

Clever provides school districts with a single portal for their digital learning tools, where students and teachers have seamless access, eliminating the need to remember unique usernames and passwords for each tool.

With this agreement, schools using EBSCO Discovery ServiceTM, EBSCOhost®, EBSCO Reference Centers, EBSCO eBooksTM, ExploraTM, Flipster® and NoveList® will have single sign-on access through the Clever platform. Schools can configure Clever to offer access to EBSCO resources for students at either the district or school level with their existing, school-issued login credentials. Schools will also have the option to enable MyEBSCO accounts for all users without exchange of personally identifiable information, to ensure the privacy needs for young researchers are met.

EBSCO Information Services, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Sara Earley says that schools nationwide offer EBSCO resources to students and teachers to enhance their curriculum and learning experience. "This partnership with Clever will expand on our current offerings by improving student and staff's user experience with readily accessible, digital content via single sign-on technology."

Clever Chief Executive Officer Trish Sparks says that EBSCO is known for its variety of carefully curated digital learning resources designed for K-12 students. "We're thrilled to welcome EBSCO to the Clever platform and make these resources more accessible than ever to teachers and learners everywhere."

The full K-12 collection of digital resources from EBSCO will be available on the Clever platform in July 2022.

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. Since 2012 our team has been driven by a belief that technology is a powerful lever to make learning more engaging, give teachers superpowers, and advance educational equity. Now, 60% of US K-12 students use Clever's single sign-on and secure portal for simplified access to a world of digital learning. Over 93,000 schools, including 97 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, and a network of leading application partners rely on the Clever API for speedy implementation and seamless student engagement. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has offices in San Francisco, California and Durham, North Carolina, and you can visit us anytime at clever.com.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

