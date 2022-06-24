ñol

InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Lighting for Stacked Trailers (TRO-542)

by PRNewswire
June 24, 2022 10:00 AM | 1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a transport driver and I thought there should be a way to illuminate both stacked trailers at night," said an inventor, from Langley, BC, Canada, "so I invented the R B CONNECTOR. My design would make the second trailer much easier to see and avoid in adverse weather and low lighting conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides enhanced lighting for a stacked trailer configuration at night. In doing so, it prevents motorists from overlooking a stacked trailer due to lack of lighting. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it could help to avoid collisions. The invention features a portable and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-542, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-lighting-for-stacked-trailers-tro-542-301574454.html

SOURCE InventHelp

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: New Products/ServicesTransportation/Trucking/RailroadTrucking and Road TransportationPress Releases