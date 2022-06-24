Global $3.98 Bn Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F: Increasing Funding of Public and Private Investments in Medical Devices Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.42 billion in 2021 to $3.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The market is expected to grow to $6.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.



Major players in the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market are Becton Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

here is the largest and fastest growing market for the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Global report answers all these questions and many more.



The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market consist of sales of microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment are used to diagnose infectious diseases by examining pathogens. These instruments include incubators, autoclave sterilizers, anaerobic culture systems, blood culture systems, gram strainers, microscopes, mass spectrometers, molecular diagnostic instruments, reagents pathogen-specific kits, and general reagents.



The main types of microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment are laboratory instruments, microbiology analyzers. Laboratory instruments are types of instruments such as incubators, gram stainers, bacterial colony counters, petri dish fillers, automated culture systems that are needed for operations in the laboratories. The micro-biology analyzers involved are microbiology diagnostics instruments, microscopes. The reagents are pathogen-specific kits, general reagents. The end-users involved are hospitals, diagnostic centers, customer lab service providers, academic institutes, research institutes.



North America was the largest region in the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing funding of public and private investments in medical devices is driving the growth of the microbiology diagnostic devices market. Increasing Investments indicates the rising confidence of various private and public players on microbiology diagnostic devices thereby indicating a progressive increase and stimulating growth.

For instance, India introduced 544 billion (~$4.90 billion) of medical devices in 2019 & transported 178 billion (~$1.60 billion) of medical devices with a market size at retail & institutional sales level of above 1500 billion (~$13.52 billion). It has the potential for above 1000 billion (~$9.02 billion) investment in medical devices over the next 5 years.

The increasing investments in digital health technologies, artificial intelligence and non-invasive monitoring capability, delivery of gene therapy and regenerative medicines technologies, customized 3D printing of medical devices are expected to drive the microbiology diagnostic devices market.



Unfavorable regulatory scenarios are one of the major restraints in the microbiology diagnosis devices market. In the US, section 510(k) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act states that every device manufacturer must register with FDA and notify their intent to market a medical device at least 90 days in advance. These pre-market notifications are considered to be lengthy, rigorous, and time-consuming processes for the approval of medical devices.



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies are increasing their prevalence in the microbiology diagnostic devices market due to their cost effectiveness, sensitivity to detect low-frequency variants, and comprehensive genomic coverage. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) or high throughput sequencing or Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) is a method of sequencing genomes with the ability to sequence hundreds to thousands of genes or gene regions and the capability to detect novel resistance genes (ARG) in bacteria.

BioMerieux partnered with Illumina to develop bioMerieux EpiSe, an NGS service that will facilitate epidemiological monitoring of bacterial infections and monitor outbreaks in hospitals. Some of the modern next-generation sequencing technologies that help to sequence DNA and RNA include Illumina (Solexa) sequencing, Roche 454 sequencing, Ion torrent Proton / PGM sequencing, and SOLiD sequencing.



On May 26th, 2022, The IVD Regulation seeks to ensure a high level of public health and patient safety taking into account scientific progress, and smooth operation of the single market for these products. These changes by the EU legislation aids in the development of microbiology diagnostic devices, as they focus on providing transparency of information through EUDAMED (the new European database of medical devices), allowing manufacturers to monitor products, stronger clinical evidence, post-market surveillance, and enhance safety improvements.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment



5. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Laboratory Instruments

Microbiology Analysers

6.2. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Diagnostic centres

Customer Lab service providers

Academic institutes

Research institutes

6.3. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Laboratory Instruments, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Incubators

Gram Stainers

Bacterial Colony Counters

Petri Dish Fillers

Automated Culture Systems

6.4. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Micro-Biology Analyzers, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Microbiology Diagnostics Instruments

Microscopes

6.5. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Reagents, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Pathogen-Specific Kits

General Reagents

7. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Biomerieux

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories International inc.

Don Whitley Scientific Limited

Quidel Corporation

Rapid Micro Biosystems inc.

Sartorius Group

3M Company

Company TSI inc.

Vivione Biosciences llc.

Hologic Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ecovative Design

OpGen

GAMA healthcare

Unisense

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

