Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $14.56 billion in 2021 to $16.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The market is expected to grow to $24.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

Major players in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market are Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Diamond Diagnostics, Dynex Technologies, Grifols, Hycor Biomedical, Immunodiagnostic Systems, Inova Diagnostics, and LabCorp.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Global report answers all these questions and many more.



The immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market consists of sales of immunochemistry diagnostic devices and related services. Immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment are designed to diagnose diseases or conditions by studying the functions of the immune system through analyzing the nature of specific proteins, antigens, antibodies, and their interaction.



The main product types are immunochemistry analyzers, immunochemistry stainers, incubators, microscopes, centrifuges, autoclaves, and consumables. Centrifuges are machines using centrifugal force for separating substances of different densities, removing moisture, or for simulating gravitational effects.

The immunochemistry analyzers are chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers, immunofluorescence (IFA) analyzers, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) analyzers, radioimmunoassay (RIA) analyzers, enzyme-linked fluorescent assay (ELFA) systems, and multiplexed assay systems. The immunochemistry stainers are automated stainers and semi-automated stainers. The consumables are antibodies, antigens, enzymes, reagents, stains, buffers, disposables, and others.

The various applications are endocrinology, oncology, cardiology, therapeutic drug development and monitoring, infectious disease testing, drugs of abuse testing, and others that are used by various end-users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research labs, and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.



North America was the largest region in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the incidence of target diseases is a major driver for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market. The incidence rate of diseases such as viral infections, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, or hormonal disorders is increasing worldwide, mainly due to poor lifestyle choices. For example, according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death, accounting for over 17.6 million deaths per year. This number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030.



Stringent regulatory policies related to the approval of immunoassay instruments and consumables are a major restraint for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market. Immunochemistry devices and equipment manufacturers are required to obtain multiple and separate clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for launching their products. The entire process of regulatory approval is time-consuming, with a minimum of about 18-30 months required for approval of class III devices and around 6-9 months required for approval of class II devices.



Companies in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in automated immunoassay systems. This is mainly because automation has led to an increase in the capabilities of diagnostic devices in testing higher volumes of patient specimens. In addition, the development of various integrated clinical chemistry systems has immensely improved the efficiency of the analytical phase of clinical chemistry laboratory testing and led to further automation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment



5. Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Immunochemistry Analyzers

Immunochemistry Stainers

Incubators

Microscopes

Centrifuges

Autoclaves

Consumables

6.2. Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Endocrinology

Oncology

Cardiology

Therapeutic Drug Development & Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing

Drugs Of Abuse Testing

Others

6.3. Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals And Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Labs And Institutes

Biopharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Others

6.4. Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Immunochemistry Analyzers, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers

Immuno Fluorescence (IFA) Analyzers

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Analyzers

Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Analyzers

Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Assay (ELFA) Systems

Multiplexed Assay Systems

6.5. Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Immunochemistry Stainers, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Automated Stainers

Semi-Automated Stainers

6.6. Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Consumables, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Antibodies

Antigens

Enzymes

Reagents

Stains

& Buffers

Disposables

Others

7. Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

Diamond Diagnostics

Dynex Technologies

Grifols

Hycor Biomedical

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Inova Diagnostics

LabCorp

Mindray

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories

Sysmex

ThermoFisher Scientific

Tosoh Bioscience

Danaher

Johnson & Johnson

Boditech Med inc.

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporate

DiaSorin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dy7al

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets