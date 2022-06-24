ñol

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, June 24, 2022/

by PRNewswire
June 24, 2022 9:07 AM | 6 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Kigali, Rwanda


Private meetings



9:00 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend an official welcome by the President
of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.




Kigali Convention Centre




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcast coverage


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Minister of Foreign Affairs
Mélanie Joly will also be in attendance.




Kigali Convention Centre




Note for media:


  • Open coverage and host broadcast coverage


10:45 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will participate in the official family photo of the
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.




Kigali Convention Centre




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity


11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of
Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.




Kigali Convention Centre




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


2:10 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of
Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne.




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


3:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of
Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong.




Kigali Convention Centre




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


3:50 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Chairperson of the
African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.




Kigali Convention Centre




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


6:00 p.m.  

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of
Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


8:00 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend Her Majesty The Queen's Dinner hosted by
His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales.




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcaster coverage of official
    arrivals

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c2462.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Media AdvisoryPress Releases