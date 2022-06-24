Chicago-Based Disaster Restoration Experts Help Homeowners Protect Their Properties with New Book

A house is not only a home or dwelling but it is a real and valuable asset to protect at all costs. Chicago-based disaster restoration experts and President and Managing Director of Restoration By Simons Nasutsa Mabwa and Sam Simon know this concept all too well as they helped homeowners deal with a variety of property damage situations. Compiling their expansive knowledge and expertise, the husband and wife duo wrote a new book called "RESTORE: A complete guide to protecting your home as your most valuable asset from water and fire disasters."

Chicago-based disaster restoration experts and President and Managing Director of Restoration By Simons Nasutsa Mabwa and Sam Simon know this concept all too well as they helped homeowners deal with a variety of property damage situations. Compiling their expansive knowledge and expertise, the husband and wife duo wrote a new book called "RESTORE: A complete guide to protecting your home as your most valuable asset from water and fire disasters."

Restoration By Simons is a minority business enterprise (MBE) and a woman business enterprise (WBE) certified firm and family-run company serving Chicago and the Chicagoland suburbs of Oak Park, River Forest, and the North Shore area.

"Over the years, Nasutsa and I have fielded thousands of calls from customers searching for information on how to effectively clean and/or mitigate small water damages, remediate minor smoke/odor damages, and handle a wide variety of specialty cleaning," Simon said. "We're happy to pass on as much information as we can. Sometimes, after we've explained to our information seekers, the process involved with cleaning and restoring, they opt to have it handled professionally. First and foremost, we feel that it is our duty to educate our consumers so that they understand the process and also to protect them from being taken advantage of by other companies."

The book gives readers useful information on preventing household disasters and insight into what is needed physically and mentally to restore a home, if they choose to tackle these situations on their own. Simon explained that some common restoration problems include ridding a household of smoke odor after a cooking mishap or cleaning up water after a dishwasher leak. Other instances include handling a sewer backup, discovering broken pipes, preventing holiday fires, and knowing how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

It was a long journey for the couple to get where they are today. They first met as social workers in the mid-1990s in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Mabwa later became an executive in commercial real estate and Simon worked in national television production. Both careers meant working long hours and they wanted to spend more time with their children. They thought about opening their own business.

When they were planning to open a restaurant, a meeting with a restoration franchise owner changed their plans forever. He explained to them his successes and happiness in his personal and professional life as a restoration owner. They became intrigued and that one meeting set them off to pursue a franchise of their own. Aiding them in this path were the communication skills they cultivated when they were social workers.

"We want our readers to know that this book is written to help homeowners," Mabwa said. "Our business is rooted in our beginnings as social workers and our desire to help people, specifically homeowners."

The book is available at Amazon.

About Restoration By Simons

As an Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IIRC) Certified Firm, Restoration By Simons follows IICRC S500 Standards for professional water damage restoration. Our IICRC certified technicians will assess the water damage on-site and determine the best course of action to restore your damaged property. For example, clean water damage from a faulty waterline pipe on your property is considerably different from water damage from a sewer backup. As leading experts in the field, we will quickly determine the best course of action so your family or business can get back to normal as soon as possible. Professional restoration companies such as Restoration By Simons have IICRC trained technicians, appropriate equipment and the experience necessary for a quick and efficient intervention.

Restoration By Simons MBE/WBE certified firm and family-run company serving Chicago, Oak Park, River Forest and the North Shore. Recently, the company was awarded a variety of honors, including is a SB100 Best of Small Business Award Winner 2021, Bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, recipient of the 2020 Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, and recipient of the 2020 Skokie Business of the Year Award, Honorable Mention Category.

Restoration By Simons provides disaster restoration services including water and flood damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation and a wide range of interior specialty cleaning, including hoarder and clutter cleaning, post-construction cleaning, carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning to residential and commercial customers residing in Chicago, Oak Park-River Forest and the North Shore.

For more information, visit http://www.restorationbysimons.com.

