Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Offers Tire Rotation and Balance Services in Peoria, Arizona

Customers looking for a tire rotation and balance service can now take their vehicle to Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria, Arizona.

PEORIA, Ariz., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Road conditions and driving factors often take a toll on the tires. Experts recommend that tires should be balanced once every two years. Customers looking for a tire rotation service in the Peoria, Arizona region, should check out the services offered by Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead.

The dealership houses technicians who are masters in their field and use state-of-the-art Road Force Balancing equipment that helps inspect the wheels for damage while measuring radial and lateral run-out. On the successful completion of the repair, the vehicle is taken out on the roads to ensure that everything is working properly.

Car owners should look out for warning signs like uneven tire wear, vibration between 60 and 70 miles per hour, or evident tire pressure loss. The dealership would be happy to help keep the vehicle in good shape irrespective of how old it is.

Interested customers are requested to schedule an online appointment on the dealership's website at http://www.arrowheadmb.com or call 623-806-8766 for further assistance.

The dealership is located at 9260 W Bell Road in Peoria, Arizona 85382.

