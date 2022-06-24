Wines of Alsace USA Hosts Third Edition of Alsace Rocks in Los Angeles

The third edition of Alsace Rocks, a trade, media and consumer campaign developed by Wines of Alsace USA in tandem with Teuwen Communications, is taking place in Los Angeles this June and July. The campaign kicked off earlier this month with trade and media tastings at Gjelina Restaurant in Venice and L & E Oyster Bar in Silver Lake. The Alsace Rocks LA program continues through July 14th, with in-store consumer wine tastings and promotions throughout the metro area. Tastings will include educational materials to support consumers' understanding of the Alsace region.

COLMAR, France, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The third edition of Alsace Rocks, a trade, media and consumer campaign developed by Wines of Alsace USA in tandem with Teuwen Communications, is taking place in Los Angeles this June and July. The campaign kicked off earlier this month with trade and media tastings at Gjelina Restaurant in Venice and L & E Oyster Bar in Silver Lake.

Co-hosted by sommelier and Alsace ambassador Matthew Kaner, the two-day tasting event featured more than 80 wines from 22 different producers, with pairings to showcase the wines' food-friendliness. Day one highlighted the "three Pinots" of Alsace (Gris, Blanc & Noir), with creative pizzas pairings by Gjelina, while day two focused on Riesling and Gewurztraminer, with oyster and seafood pairings by L & E. Attendees also had the opportunity to sample Crémant d'Alsace Brut and Rosé at both tastings.

"I am so proud to be a part of Alsace Rocks," shared Matthew Kaner. "Alsace produces wines that are not only delicious and very high-quality, but also incredibly versatile, and easily paired with all kinds of cuisine." He continued, "It's a real pleasure to showcase these wines and help educate trade and media on this tiny but mighty wine region of France."

The Alsace Rocks LA program continues through July 14th, with in-store consumer wine tastings and promotions throughout the metro area. Tastings will include educational materials to support consumers' understanding of the Alsace region.

"We are thrilled to bring Alsace Rocks to Los Angeles," commented Foulques Aulagnon, Export Marketing Manager of the Alsace Wine Board/Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins d'Alsace (CIVA). "This is an exciting and dynamic market with a lot of opportunity for growth. We are so pleased to support our local trade partners and to see such a positive response from members of the trade and media."

Wines by the following renowned Alsace producers were featured at the trade and media tastings: Albert Boxler, Allimant Laugner, Barmès-Buecher, Cave de Ribeauvillé, Charles Frey, Gustave Lorentz, Hubert Meyer, Hugel, Jean-Baptiste Adam, Jean-Marc Bernhard, Kirrenbourg, Kuentz-Bas, Leon Beyer, Lucien Albrecht, Mélanie Pfister, Pierre Sparr, Ruhlmann Schutz, Schlumberger, Trimbach, Meyer-Fonné, Ostertag, and Zind-Humbrecht.

The Alsace Rocks LA program is part of a national campaign with targeted media relations, strategic influencer partnerships, promotions with wine.com this summer and fall, and a trade partnership with SevenFifty/Provi later this year.

To view the Alsace Rocks tasting schedule at participating retail locations in Los Angeles, visit https://www.alsacerocks.com. Stay up-to-date by following Wines of Alsace USA on Instagram (@drinkalsace), Facebook (@WinesofAlsaceUSA) and Twitter (@drinkalsace).

About Alsace Wines

Located in northeastern France, Alsace is nestled between the Vosges Mountains and the Rhine River. On the Vosges foothills, vineyards are planted on 13 soil types. Alsace grows seven main varieties including dry Riesling, earthy Pinot Gris, refreshing Pinot Blanc, exuberant Gewurztraminer, elegant Pinot Noir, and more. From traditional-method sparklers and rich, late harvest wines to easy-drinking AOC Alsace and complex Grand Cru bottlings, Alsace makes it all.

About Teuwen Communications

Teuwen Communications is an award-winning food, wine, and spirits public relations and marketing agency with insight and influence. A collaborative and creative team, authentic industry connections, and personalized approach to each client produces strategic, integrated programs across multiple touchpoints, with powerful results.

