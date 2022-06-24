LeadSquared secures $153mn from WestBridge Capital; Turns Unicorn

ATLANTA, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales automation platform, LeadSquared recently announced that it has secured an investment of USD $153mn in the Series C funding round from WestBridge Capital.

Founded by Nilesh Patel, Prashant Singh, and Sudhakar Gorti in 2011, LeadSquared's vision is to make high-velocity sales execution software a growth engine for companies around the globe.

LeadSquared has built a global, best-in-class sales platform that takes away the guesswork from sales execution and makes efficiency the focus of every customer interaction, no matter how complex the customer journey. It now serves more than 2,000 customers globally.

"We are grateful for the support of our investors as we strive to build LeadSquared into a globally significant business. With this financing, we will double down on growth investments in India and North America, start building in APAC and EMEA, add new offerings to our product portfolio, and fund acquisitions. To support our growth, we plan to double our headcount in the next 18 months," shared Nilesh Patel, Founder & CEO, LeadSquared.

Remarking on the investment, Sumir Chadha, Co-founder and Managing Director at WestBridge Capital, said, "LeadSquared has shown a remarkable ability to scale and grow efficiently. Its core SaaS metrics are unique and best-in-class in the industry. Its focus on building an easy-to-use platform that transforms sales processes through automation delivering unparalleled efficiency, has significant potential for growth in the global market. Future of LeadSquared is very exciting to us and we look forward to a long partnership with the company."

Gaja Capital's Managing Partner, Gopal Jain opined, "LeadSquared is fast emerging as a category leader in high-velocity sales execution software. Nilesh and the team have built a strong platform with robust unit economics. With this round, the company has the balance sheet strength to further invest for growth in India as well as international markets, especially the US. We look forward to LeadSquared being the engine of growth for ambitious companies in India and around the world."

LeadSquared is the growth partner for organizations in higher education, edtech, professional education, healthcare, financial services. LeadSquared is headquartered in Bengaluru, India alongside its presence in the United States, APAC and EMEA.

The company's existing investors include Gaja Capital, IFC, and Stakeboat Capital.

Barclays acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Series C funding.

